2-year-old shocks mom by ordering 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers through DoorDash

Kids do and say the darndest things but one Texas mom got quite the surprise when her 2-year-old somehow ordered 31 (yes, 31) cheeseburgers from McDonald's on her phone.

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden's son Barrett used her unlocked phone to order the $61.58 worth of McDonald's delivery from the restaurant, which is six miles from their home. After a $16 tip and app fees, the entire order was $91.70.

She posted about her experience on Facebook Monday and told TODAY Food she thought her son had just been taking photos of himself.

"He actually doesn't even like cheeseburgers," said Garrett's mom. Courtesy Kelsey Burkhalter Golden

"He was really just flicking it around and making like roller coaster moves with his arms and fingers," she laughed. "I thought he was just looking at his reflection and carrying the phone around and about 30 minutes later, I got a text from the DoorDash company that was like, hey, it's gonna take a little bit longer than usual to take your order."

She was confused by the text but figured she had ordered lunch for her other two kids to their school (where she also works) and forgotten. She even let the school know to expect two Happy Meals.

"I even called my admin and was like, 'Hey, I'm not here today, but apparently I ordered DoorDash so you could keep a lookout for him," she chuckled. Just as someone from the school let her know that the kids' order didn't arrive, a delivery driver knocked on Golden's door at home.

"So I go and open the door and there's this girl standing there and she's like, 'Your 31 cheeseburgers?'" Golden laughed. "I just stared at her awkwardly for like 15 seconds but then I just took them, like, 'Oh, thank you!'

The DoorDash order in question: 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's. Courtesy Kelsey Burkhalter Golden

"And she was like, 'Thank you for the tip!' Oh, boy. So I went in and I checked my phone. And sure enough, the order was placed at the exact time that he was playing with the phone."

She said that was the moment she learned DoorDash (and later, Amazon) do not require any face recognition or secondary security checks to place an order. But, more immediately, she needed to do something with all the food.

"He actually doesn't even like cheeseburgers. He ate half of one," she said. "We had about 30 and a half cheeseburgers on our hands."

She said she posted in a local Facebook group to see if anyone wanted to swing by for a free burger and ended up giving them away to a large local family, the neighbors and an expecting mom.

"One was a pregnant woman and she wanted six, no judgment, you know? I was pregnant three times," Golden laughed.

She added that Garrett "isn't some sort of boy genius" who was able to navigate the app and wanted a slew of burgers.

"It was an innocent thing. He was just playing with my phone," she said, adding that she'd forgotten to lock it. "I don't strive too much for perfection. My kids are really super happy and that's what matters."