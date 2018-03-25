We already knew that Hoda Kotb is best in class when it comes to delivering hard-hitting news, interviewing guests and making us smile. But it turns out the TODAY co-anchor may have also been hiding another talent.
Despite her repeated insistence to the contrary, Hoda, 53, has apparently been hiding a secret talent for baking yummy-looking cakes. And she loves to mark special occasions by using that talent!
In this first example of Hoda's knack for dessert making, longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman holds up a cake that Hoda made for him. The couple, along with daughter Haley Joy, celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday.
Now, this looks like a perfectly respectable cake. But what really sells us on Hoda's baking skills is the fact that this wasn't an isolated incident.
Behold, exhibit B: daughter Haley Joy's birthday cake, which the TODAY co-host made in February.
Same pan, same color scheme, same skill with the piping bag. You've definitely got a signature style, Hoda! (And we know you like to be generous with the frosting.)
Bake-off! Hoda, Jenna make cake in a jarPlay Video - 4:42
Now we want to know where we can order our own custom cake by Kotb. (That has a nice ring to it, no?)
Hoda, do us a favor and save us a slice next time!