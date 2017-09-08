These 'treats' look good enough to eat ... but we don't recommend it!

From frosted cinnamon buns to glazed doughnuts and even bowls of Froot Loops cereal, these tasty looking treasures look good enough to eat — but we definitely wouldn't recommend it!
That's because, though they may look delectable, they’re actually bars of soap created by Leeana O'Cain of LoveLeeSoaps in Florida.
O’Cain started creating these bubbly wonders in 2007 when she was just 18-years-old and a senior in high school. She has since sold over 23,000 bars on Etsy — and that number doesn't even factor in all of the sales directly from her website.
“It started with a hobby,” O’Cain tells TODAY. “And then I fell in love with making them.”
The soaps, which are individually molded, can be fashioned into animals, sweet treats or even the typical bars. The soaps themselves contain ingredients like sodium cocoate, propylene glycol, water, sorbitol, moisturizing agents like glycerin and shea butter and, of course, unique fragrance oils and colors.
In addition to being a big hit at wedding showers and holiday events, O’Cain has been working to grow her following on Instagram by sharing show stopping photos.
And while O’Cain doesn’t know of anyone who’s actually mistaken the beautiful soaps for culinary delights and taken a big bite, she has had a couple of people note that they find them almost “too real.”
Yes, the soaps look yummy, but don't try them. “They do not taste as good as they smell,” O’Cain cautioned.
Here's to hoping we never have to find out.
Now, O’Cain is hoping to encourage other young entrepreneurs to forge ahead in starting their own businesses. After all, she knows first-hand how quickly hobbies can become fulfilling occupations.
“You must stay focused, be dedicated, and willing to sacrifice,” O’Cain writes on her site. “By having the drive to succeed, and keeping a positive outlook, you can accomplish anything.”
Check out more of O'Cain's gorgeously, drool worthy creations!
Aubrey Apothecary
Cinnamon buns
Check out chicken nuggets, s'mores and mac and cheese and more tasty foods that look good enough to eat, but don't be fooled. They are all made out of soap.
Dipped with icing, you can almost smell these cinnamon rolls.
Get these cute soaps from Sunbasilgarden SoapsSunbasilgarden Soaps
Omelettes
Stuffed with peppers, onions and lettuce, the egg doubles as a sponge!
Get these from Kokolele.Kokolele
Caramel apple
A dripping caramel apple awaits bath time.Sunbasilgarden Soaps
Cupcakes
Pastel-colored cupcakes are perfect for welcoming in spring, but make sure these treats go in the shower and not the kitchen.Sunbasilgarden Soaps
Deviled eggs
Some deviled eggs aren't only for the kitchen table. Try taking these delectable eggs into the shower.Sunbasilgarden Soaps
Slushies
You won't get a cool and refreshing drink with these soap cups.Sunbasilgarden Soaps
Doughnut
Eat doughnuts every morning without affecting your waistline! As long as the doughnut is this soap and you're using it to wash up in the shower, not chow down in the kitchen.
Get these from LoveLee Soaps.LoveLeeSoaps
Chicken nuggets
These chicken nuggets may be the only thing to get your kids in the bath.
Get these from ajsweetsoapajsweetsoap
Baby carrots
Clean, don't snack, with these baby carrots.ajsweetsoap
Chocolate cupcake
Savor in childhood memories with this chocolate snack with white squiggly icing cake soap.ajsweetsoap
Chocolate eclair
The powdered sugar on this soapy treat makes it look even more similar to a freshly-baked eclair.ajsweetsoap
Gummy worms
Colorful worms for washing.ajsweetsoap
Matzo ball soap
Will this soup make you feel better if you take it with you in the tub?ajsweetsoap
Mac and cheese
Noodles with drippy, cheesy sauce.
Get these from LoveLee SoapsLoveLeeSoaps
Popcorn
Popcorn is more than just a movie snack. These freshly-popped kernals in a retro-style bag are perfect for hand-washing.LoveLeeSoaps
Macarons
These pastel-colored macarons look so tasty that you'll want to pop them in your mouth.
Get these from grandhorse.grandhorse
Popsicles
Need to cool down? These won't help, but they'll leave you sparkling.
Get these from crimsonhill.crimsonhill
Going camping? Make sure to take some of these.
Get these from AubreyEApothecary.AubreyEApothecary
Sushi
This sushi set is wasabi scented.AubreyEApothecary
Bacon
Start your morning off right by smelling like bacon.AubreyEApothecary
Hot Chocolate
Each cup of creamy hot chocolate has a delicious chocolate scent and is topped with mini soapy marshmallows.LoveLeeSoaps
Corn Dog
This corn dog soap is made with moisturizing ingredients and even comes packaged inside a retro corn dog bag! The stick makes is perfect to grip in the slippery wet shower.LoveLeeSoaps
Jelly Beans
These jelly bean soaps have the added scent of watermelon that smells good enough to eat.LoveLeeSoaps
Rice cereal treat
These delicious rice crispy cereal treats look just like the real thing, they even smell buttery and delicious.LoveLeeSoaps