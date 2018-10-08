Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Sometimes doing the right thing goes unnoticed. And then other times, it lands you a surprise meet-and-greet with superstar Taylor Swift.

In the case of Joey Grundl — a Domino's Pizza employee who recently helped rescue a female hostage while making a routine food delivery and Taylor Swift super fan — that's exactly what happened.

On Sept. 26, Grundl delivered a pizza to a home in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin. Standing behind the man (later identified as Dean Hoffman) who answered the door was a woman with a black eye. According to NBC News, Grundl noticed the woman point to her eye and mouthed the words "help me" followed by "call the police." Upon returning to the Domino's where he worked, Grundl immediately dialed 9-1-1.

After Grundl's timely call, local police rescued the woman from the home and arrested Hoffman on charges of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery, intimidation of a victim and burglary. Hoffman also admitted to writing a suicide note while holding the victim captive. According to the report, the woman was his ex-girlfriend and she later told investigators "she was sure she was going to die" that night.

"Joey has been given an 'Above and Beyond the Call of Duty' award from our CEO and internal recognition for his quick actions," a Domino's spokesperson told TODAY Food.

Grundl's story will also be circulated in weekly newsletters to Domino's franchises and "store leadership" personnel.

Not only did Grundl's swift heroism catch the attention of his company, plenty of media outlets and social media, but also one of the world's biggest pop stars. During an interview with WDJT following Hoffman's arrest, Grundl was sporting a Taylor Swift sweatshirt. He had plans to attend her "Reputation" concert in Arlington, Texas, and, according to the news station, Swift found out and requested to meet him after the show.

"So a thing happened last night," Grundl posted to Instagram, along a photo of himself posing with the singer. "The Brewers won. Oh and I hugged a famous person."

"This could not happened to a more deserving person," one follower replied to the post.

"Thank you again for saving that woman. I hope this is a good start to our gratitude because we give you endless thanks," another wrote.

"You rock dude. You're who all of us should strive to be when someone asks for help," another instagrammer said.

In addition to saluting a job well done to Grundl during her "Reputation" tour on Sunday, Swift used her time after the concert to post her first public political announcement in favor of Tennessee Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate (Phil Bredesen) and the House of Representatives (Jim Cooper).

"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," Swift wrote Sunday.

The singer continued: "As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn."

Performing for thousands of people, rewarding American citizens like Grundl for doing the right thing and throwing her hat into the ring during a contentious election season all on a Sunday ... or just another day in the life of Taylor Swift.