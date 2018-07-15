This couple got engaged in front of Taylor Swift ... and her reaction was amazing!

share tweet pin email

A couple who started dating after attending a Taylor Swift concert in 2013 got engaged in front of none other than the singer herself on Friday. And the bride-to-be wasn't the only one completely surprised.

Taylor Swift posted a pic of the moment on her Instagram, and her reaction to the couple is priceless.

During a meet-and-greet before the Philadelphia show on her Reputation tour Friday, Anthony Yannuzzi, 22, got down on one knee and asked Stephanie Pysher, 25, to marry him.

"They walk into the meet and greet and he says “We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour” and then..... ?????????????#thirdwheel" Swift captioned the amazing photo.

The pair, from Upland, Pennsylvania, started dating shortly after attending a Swift concert five years ago. Having thought the epic engagement through months in advance, Yannuzzi started a Twitter account in June with the handle Philadelphia Show Proposal (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) in hopes of gaining Swift's attention and the support of fellow Swifties.

"We have spent countless hours listening to her music together. I can't thank Taylor enough for bringing us closer #ReputationTourPhillyProposal" the groom-to-be wrote on Twitter.

"I had no idea that he was planning this or had a ring or had the Twitter account," Pysher told TODAY. And although she expected to get engaged at some point, she said she was totally shocked by the proposal.

But however surprised she was, the pair agreed that Swift seemed the most surprised of all.

"It was a private meet-and-greet and you only get one picture," said Yannuzzi. "But when I got down on one knee, the manager started shouting for them to take more pictures."

"Taylor told us she's never shocked and she was shocked by us," the bride-to-be said.

Not only did Swift give them a great reaction, she hash-tagged herself as a "third wheel" at their proposal. After the incredible evening, Yannuzzi took to social media:

"(Swift) called me a baller and said that she is never surprised. She also said we were incredible and to go get married!!!! IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?! #repTourPhilly #Reptourphillyproposal #RepRoom @taylornation13 @taylorswift13"

We had the time of our lives last night! It's a love story baby! #RepTourPhilly pic.twitter.com/osVv1meBVs — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) July 14, 2018

So how did the couple celebrate their epic moment? By going to see the show on night two, wearing custom made T-shirts with the photo from the previous night's very special meet-and-greet!

"People were like, 'That's the couple!' and asking to take pictures with us," said Pysher of their night at the second Philly show. And although she says that their wedding won't be for a couple of years, as she's just started her teaching career and Yannuzzi is set to graduate from Westchester University with a degree in physical therapy soon, they are certain that when the big day comes, their first dance will be to a Taylor Swift song.

Now that's a "Love Story" worth rooting for!