As a lover of true crime and cookies, I knew I had to give these "murder cookies" a try.
Reddit's famed "murder cookies" are a molasses-flavored delight.
By Terri Peters

It's a cookie recipe served with a side of true crime.

Redditor NearKilroy, who asked to remain anonymous, was researching the previous owners of their Maine home when they came across some surprising news: The woman who lived in the home in the 1930s had been murdered.

"We kept having weird things happen — things missing from the fridge, things going off shelves — and we thought maybe it was a ghost," NearKilroy told TODAY Food. "So we looked up who lived there and lo and behold a lady died in the house."

After looking at the census data from the time of the murder, it was discovered that the next-door neighbor's occupation was listed as "baker."

"We looked into his bakery and the 'murder cookie' recipe was their recipe of the year," said NearKilroy. "We basically just fell down a rabbit hole and kept going deeper and deeper."

NearKilroy shared the recipe in the Old_Recipes subreddit, telling the story to the old-recipe enthusiasts in the group.

"Was looking into a murder that took place in my house," the original post explains. "In short, a woman was murdered by someone. Her husband moved to another state with their children two days later and married another woman two days after that. Her husband was a suspect but never went to court."

The recipe, from Cushman's Bakery, was titled Scotch Cookies, but after another Redditor commented, "Mmm, murder cookies," the cookies got a new name.

The "murder cookies" are made with simple ingredients, including mace, a spice derived from the skin of the nutmeg seed.Terri Peters/TODAY

Since the recipe was initially shared last year, the cookies have developed a cult following within the Old_Recipes subreddit. A spin-off subreddit, MurderCookie, has more than 600 members who are dedicated to baking the sweet treats.

As a lover of true crime and cookies, I knew I had to give these "murder cookies" a try.

The recipe is simple: Shortening, molasses, eggs, flour, sugar milk and a few spices. One spice, mace, a less-common spice derived from the skin of the nutmeg seed, can be a bit hard to find, so I grabbed a bottle online. Once it arrived, I was ready to bake.

Redditors recommend letting the dough set in the refrigerator for a few hours before baking.Terri Peters/TODAY

After reading through comments in the subreddit, I decided to take the advice of those who insist upon refrigerating the dough for a few hours after mixing. (Those who used room-temperature dough found their cookies became too spread out and thin.)

And, while the recipe says simply, "bake, but do not over bake," I again turned to the murder cookie experts for some guidance, baking my cookies on 350 F for around 10-12 minutes.

I found the cookies were the perfect doneness after baking at 350 F for 10-12 minutes.Terri Peters/TODAY

The cookies came out smelling amazing, a mix between gingerbread and maple-y Demerara sugar.

Molasses was definitely the star of the show in the cookies: The syrupy taste overpowered everything else — in a good way.

Reddit's "murder cookies" are so popular, they have their own subreddit.Terri Peters/TODAY

I'd probably make the cookies again, and NearKilroy says they've done just that.

"When I posted them to the Old Recipes sub, I just thought it was a good recipe and a funny story, but they really took off," they said. "I really do love the recipe, I’ve made them 30 or so times since I posted it."

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.