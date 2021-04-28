Taco Bell to give away tacos in celebration of the perfect 'taco moon'

It’s often fun to observe the various stages of the moon and try to interpret what that shape may resemble. Is it a cheese or a banana? Perhaps that moon sometimes resembles a pizza pie. But one major food chain thinks that the moon is rather taco-shaped!

On May 4, the moon will enter a new lunar phase, and Taco Bell is suggesting that phase looks rather taco-specific. To celebrate this galactic moment, Taco Bell is going to give away a whole bunch of free tacos.

Taco Bell

Taco lovers nationwide can get a free Crunchy Taco all day on May 4 through the app or online with no purchase necessary in honor of the taco-shaped phase of the moon.

However, this freebie won’t be just limited to the mainland U.S., and Taco Bell promises this to be the most tacos they’ve ever given away in a single day, as more than twenty markets around the world will join in, including the United Kingdom, India and Guatemala. Each market will be putting their own spin on the deal as well, For instance, a free black bean or seasoned chicken Crunchy Taco in India.

“Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we’re seeing globally,” said president of Taco Bell International, Julie Felss Masino, in a statement to media. “As we're opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new 'heights' as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way.”

It feels right that something in celebration of the moon should be rather global!

This isn't the first time Taco Bell has shared the love via free tacos, like when celebrating stolen bases during the World Series. It's exciting to see this giveaway on a global scale though. What better way to bring the world together than us all sharing the same free lunch?