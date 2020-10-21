How to get a free taco — or 2! — from Taco Bell

There’s an old adage, "There ain't no such thing as a free lunch," but it appears there is — if it’s the World Series!

In a year when the baseball season was unlike any other, Taco Bell and the MLB teamed up to make sure one tradition remained unchanged: When a base is stolen during the World Series, it means free tacos for everyone.

What's not to love about a deal like that?

Steal a Base, Steal a Taco is back. If a player steals a base this World Series, America gets a free Doritos Locos Tacos. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 16, 2020

The ninth annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" campaign is here, and was launched at Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night when Dodger right fielder Mookie Betts stole two bases in the bottom of the fifth against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The stolen base means free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos for everyone in America. Members of Taco Bell’s loyalty program can claim theirs right now via an exclusive digital code in the app.

Everyone else, who is sticking to tradition, can score their free taco at on Oct. 28 all day at participating Taco Bell locations. So, if you get one now via the app, and another one in-store on Oct. 28, you can technically get two free tacos this year.

Mookie Betts stole a base in the 2018 World Series for the Red Sox against the Dodgers to earn everyone a free Taco Bell Taco.



Mookie Betts steals a base in the 2020 World Series for the Dodgers to earn everyone a free Taco.



Guy loves tacos 🌮 pic.twitter.com/CuI1YrmUu8 — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) October 21, 2020

Interestingly, this isn’t even Betts' first time scoring free tacos for his fans. He did the same thing during the 2018 World Series — ironically, when he was playing against the Dodgers, and then his team at the time, the Red Sox, went on to win the title. Maybe he'll pay that stolen base back to the Dodgers by snagging them the championship this time around.