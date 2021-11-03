Light and bright recipes from Ottolenghi: Sweet potato shakshuka and fava bean salad

Chef, restaurateur and author Yotam Ottolenghi and chef Noor Murad are giving TODAY a tour of the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen and sharing a couple of their favorite recipes from their new cookbook, "Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer." They show us how to make herbed fava bean salad with an intensely garlicky yogurt sauce and a sweet potato shakshuka with spicy Sriracha butter.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

A far cry from a classic shakshuka, yes, but we've found that sweet potatoes provide just the right amount of moisture and heft to serve as a base for these eggs. Serve this vibrant dish as a weekend brunch; it sure looks the part.

This fresh, sharp salad and toum-yogurt makes a lovely side to heartier dishes, grilled meat (particularly when rich and fatty) and just about anything battered and fried.

