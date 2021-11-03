IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Light and bright recipes from Ottolenghi: Sweet potato shakshuka and fava bean salad

Show some love to the ingredients on your kitchen shelf.
By Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad

Chef, restaurateur and author Yotam Ottolenghi and chef Noor Murad are giving TODAY a tour of the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen and sharing a couple of their favorite recipes from their new cookbook, "Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer." They show us how to make herbed fava bean salad with an intensely garlicky yogurt sauce and a sweet potato shakshuka with spicy Sriracha butter.

Sweet Potato Shakshuka with Spicy Butter and Pickled Onions
Elena Heatherwick
Sweet Potato Shakshuka with Spicy Butter and Pickled Onions

Yotam Ottolenghi

A far cry from a classic shakshuka, yes, but we've found that sweet potatoes provide just the right amount of moisture and heft to serve as a base for these eggs. Serve this vibrant dish as a weekend brunch; it sure looks the part.

Fava Bean and Herb Salad with Toum
Elena Heatherwick
Fava Bean and Herb Salad with Toum

Yotam Ottolenghi

This fresh, sharp salad and toum-yogurt makes a lovely side to heartier dishes, grilled meat (particularly when rich and fatty) and just about anything battered and fried.

Yotam Ottolenghi
Noor Murad