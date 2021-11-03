Chef notes

This fresh, sharp salad and toum-yogurt makes a lovely side to heartier dishes, grilled meat (particularly when rich and fatty) and just about anything battered and fried.

Toum, which literally translates to "garlic" in Arabic, is a Levantine condiment made by whipping together raw garlic and oil with a good amount of lemon juice. It is potent enough to ward off even the most persistent of vampires and is most definitely not for the garlic averse among us. Use it sparingly, and if you find it too potent, swirl in some Greek yogurt, as we do in this recipe.

Technique tips: Make sure to use a neutral-tasting oil for the toum, such as vegetable oil, and not olive oil — it'll ensure the toum stays white and fluffy and won't detract from the intensely pungent garlic flavor. This recipe will most likely make more than you need, but toum is stable enough to have a long shelf life. Once made, store it in a sealed jar in the fridge; it'll keep for up to 4 weeks. Toum loses its intensity the longer it sits, so for the more faint of heart, make this a few days in advance of when you need it.

Swap options: Use a dairy-free alternative for the yogurt. Use defrosted peas in place of the fava beans, and any mixture of herbs and leaves you have on hand.