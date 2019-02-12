Get the latest from TODAY

By Sunny Anderson

Chef and cooking show host Sunny Anderson is stopping by TODAY to share a few of her favorite vegetarian recipes. She shows us how to make satisfying black bean burgers and colorful, crispy root vegetable chips.

Sunny's Black Bean Burgers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Sunny Anderson

These black bean burgers are so hearty and satisfying you'll forget they're meat-free. Oatmeal helps bind the burger but also adds bulk to the patties.

Sunny Anderson's Sunset Veggie Chips
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Sunny Anderson

I love these chips because they have serious crunch and a variety of flavors. The vibrant colors of the beets and sweet potatoes make them a treat for the eyes as well as the palate.

Sunny Anderson