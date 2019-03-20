Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 20, 2019, 8:19 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

Grocery shopping can take a big chunk out of any family’s budget, so people are always searching for new ways to save money — from choosing the best day of the week to shop to couponing.

But one thrifty shopper in Long Island, New York, really took their sweet time to save a few cents.

On Tuesday, Anatoly Shashkin, a supermarket manager who has worked at North Shore Farms grocery store in Mineola, New York, for 13 years, was presented with a surprising (some might even say vintage) voucher.

Shashkin was handed a coupon from 1983 — which, if you're not too fond of math, was 36 years ago — to redeem 20 cents off a bottle of Crisco oil.

Many coupons come with very specific requirements, like you have to buy multiple items, or expiration dates. But coupons without expiration dates are apparently good for decades — as this manufacturer's coupon clearly stated, "No expiration date."

After Shashkin shared the coupon (which he did accept) on Twitter, people started having a field day.

Some on social media pointed out that, due to inflation, the coupon was technically worth less than 20 cents in 1983 dollars. If it had been for 20 percent off (or more), the shopper would have saved the same amount on a standard bottle of oil.

Others even shared their old coupons.

Many simply marveled at the coupon's vintage look and admired the shopper (who wishes to remain anonymous) for holding on to such a small, flimsy piece of paper for so long.

However, most people can agree that a modest deal on a household staple is probably better than no deal at all.