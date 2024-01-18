Have a butter National Popcorn Day with these 12 deals and freebies

Whether you’re popping your own batch at home or drizzling a generous heaping of butter over a freshly scooped container at the movie theater, it’s never a bad time to indulge in some popcorn.

Lucky for us, National Popcorn Day is this Friday, Jan. 19, and both popcorn brands and movie theaters alike are rolling out plenty of deals to celebrate the tasty occasion. Ready to take in all the buttery goodness? Here are several deals that will leave you positively popping with joy.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

When you buy a movie ticket and spend at least $5 on food or drinks on Jan. 19 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, you’ll get a free bowl of popcorn. The offer is limited to one free popcorn per customer and refills aren’t included.

AMC Theatres

For one day only (Jan. 19), AMC Theatres guests who buy a movie ticket can get unlimited refills on any size popcorn. The offer is valid all day long, and AMC is also selling a limited-edition crossbody popcorn bag from Loungefly.

Cinemark Theatres

Cinemark Theatres has several offers in store for customers on National Popcorn Day. For starters, you can get $2 off a medium or large popcorn all day.

The chain also has the following giveaways going on:

Follow @cinemark on Instagram and tag three friends to enter for the chance to win a free large popcorn.

Preorder concessions with mobile ordering through Jan. 22 for the chance to win free popcorn and Coke for a year.

Cinemark rewards members can also enter up to 10 times to win a $500 Cinemark gift card.

Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas

This movie theater chain with locations in seven states is giving customers $2 off popcorn and half off caramel popcorn on National Popcorn Day.

Evo Cinemas

Evo Cinemas is giving away free popcorn all day on Jan. 19 to celebrate the food holiday.

Garrett Popcorn

This popcorn brand is offering 15% off for National Popcorn Day.

Landmark Theatres

When you show your ticket (it has to be dated Jan. 19) at a Landmark theater concession stand on National Popcorn Day, you’ll get a free Economy Popcorn. The offer is limited to one free popcorn per ticket, available while supplies last and can’t be combined with other offers.

Paragon Theaters

You can get 50% off any size popcorn at Paragon Theaters concessions stands all day long on Jan. 19.

Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas is offering Regal Crown Club members a free small popcorn (excluding gourmet popcorn) when they buy a ticket on Jan. 19. Customers with a Regal Refillable can also get one free popcorn refill.

If you aren’t a rewards member, you can still get 50% off a small popcorn on Jan. 19.

Showcase Cinemas

Members of Showcase Cinemas’ rewards program Starpass will be treated to a free small popcorn with any ticket purchase on Jan. 19.

Showplace Cinemas

This movie theater chain with locations in three states is giving customers a free 85-ounce popcorn when they buy a drink on Jan. 19.

The Popcorn Factory

You can save 30% off sitewide at The Popcorn Factory on Jan 18 and 19 using the code POP30.