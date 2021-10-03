IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Samah Dada makes 2 Italian-style recipes: Crispy eggplant and vegan cacio e pepe

These twists on Italian favorites are full of flavor and easy to make on any busy weeknight.
By Samah Dada

On this week's episode of TODAY All Day's "#Cooking," Samah Dada is putting her own delicious spin on two classic Italian dishes. First up, she makes a lighter, baked version of fried eggplant that's super crispy thanks to a gluten-free breading made with almond meal. Then she whips up a vegan cacio e pepe tossed in a creamy cashew sauce that's topped with homemade vegan Parmesan.

One of the most popular Italian dishes featuring eggplant is eggplant Parmesan, which is delicious but it's traditionally breaded, deep fried and smothered in cheese. This simplified version is all about the crispy, spiced crust, but requires no frying — plus it's free of dairy and gluten.

Cacio e pepe is one of those dishes that everyone loves because it is so simple yet it's packed with flavor thanks to umami-forward cheeses like Parmesan and pecorino Romano. My take on the Italian staple uses nutritional yeast and cashews to create a luscious, creamy sauce that's totally dairy free. And, of course, I didn't forget a generous amount of freshly cracked black pepper to keep the "pep" in "pepe."

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 