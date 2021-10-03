Eggplant is a hearty vegetable that has such a satisfying texture whenever it's roasted or baked. One of the most popular Italian dishes featuring this gorgeous purple produce is eggplant Parmesan, which is traditionally breaded, deep fried and smothered in cheese. This simplified version is all about the crispy crust, but requires no frying, plus it's free of dairy and gluten. These eggplant rounds taste best with a little topping, like a generous scoop of diced tomatoes with fresh basil or pesto sauce.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 375 F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice the eggplant into ½-inch thick rounds and set aside.

2.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the almond meal, cumin, turmeric, cayenne, pepper and salt. In a separate small bowl, beat the egg.

3.

Dip a slice of eggplant into the beaten egg first, making sure it’s thoroughly coated, then dip the eggplant slice into the spiced almond meal mixture. Coat each side thoroughly and repeat with all of the eggplant slices.

4.

Place the coated eggplant slices onto a parchment-lined sheet pan and bake in the oven for about 30 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until the eggplant slices are golden brown.

5.

Serve plain or top with your favorite pesto or bruschetta topping like diced tomatoes with fresh basil and garlic.