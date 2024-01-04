TGI Fridays closes 36 restaurants across the country: See the list

If you’ve been looking forward to your next meal at TGI Fridays, you might be out of luck. The casual dining chain just announced it has closed 36 “underperforming” locations across the country.

The company cited its “ongoing growthy strategy” as motivation for the move, adding that the 36 stores are located in “select markets across the U.S.”

“Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we’ve identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet — and exceed — on that brand promise,” TGI Fridays U.S. president and chief operating officer Ray Risley said in a press release. “By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future.”

TGI Fridays noted that it’s offered job transfers to more than 1,000 employees, which equates to 80% of affected employees.

Which locations are closing?

TODAY.com obtained a list of the affected restaurants from a TGI Fridays spokesperson, who confirmed that they have all been closed as of Jan. 3.

The closures affect restaurants in 12 states, with the following ones being most heavily impacted: New Jersey (seven closures), Massachusetts (six closures) and New York (five closures).

Here is the full list of closures:

Fresno, California: 1077 E. Herndon Ave. 93720

Denver, Colorado: 8104 Northfield Blvd., 80238

Longmont, Colorado: 125 Ken Pratt Blvd., 80501

Newington, Connecticut: 3025 Berlin Turnpike, 06111

Ormond Beach, Florida: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd., 32176

Royal Palm, Florida: 580 N. State Road 7, 33411

Berlin/Marlbourough, Massachusetts: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., 01752

Danvers, Massachusetts: 49 Newbury St., 01923

Dedham, Massachusetts: 750 Providence Hwy, 02026

Mansfield, Massachusetts: 280 School St. Suite A100, 02048

North Attleboro, Massachusetts: 1385 S. Washington St., 02760

Seekonk, Massachusetts: 1105 Fall River Ave., 02771

Bowie, Maryland: 15207 Major Lansdale Blvd., 20716

Columbia, Maryland: 8330 Benson Dr., 21045

Amherst, New Hampshire: 124 NH-101A Ste. 28, 03031

Eatontown, New Jersey: 180 NJ-35 Ste. 6000, 07724

Hacksensack, New Jersey: 411 Hackensack Ave., 07601

Iselin/Woodbridge, New Jersey: 401 Gill Ln., 08830

Marlton, New Jersey: 970 Rte. 73 N., 08053

Princeton, New Jersey: 3535 US-1 #275, 08540

Springfield, New Jersey: 40 US-22, 07081

Wayne Town Center, New Jersey: 71 Route 23 South, 07470

Albany, New York: 1475 Western Ave, 12203

Bay Shore, New York: 1725 Sunrise Hwy., 11706

Hauppauge, New York: 3045 Expy Drive N., 11749

Massapequa, New York: 5204 Sunrise Hwy., 11762

Woodbury Township, New York: 5 Centre Dr., 10917

Willow Grove, Pennsylvania: 2500 W. Moreland Rd., 19090

Corpus Christi, Texas: 5217 S. Padre Island Dr., 78411

Houston Almeda, Texas: 12895 Gulf Fwy., 77034

North Arlington, Texas: 1524 N. Collins Street, 76011

The Woodlands, Texas: 1105 Lake Woodlands Dr., 77380

Fredericksburg, Virginia: 1160 Carl D Silver Pkwy, 22401

Manassas, Virginia: 7401 Sudley Rd., 20109

Springfield, Virginia: 6751-B Frontier Dr., 22150

Woodbridge/Potomac Mills, Virginia: 13237 Worth Ave., 22192

TGI Fridays is also selling eight restaurants to its former CEO

The chain also announced that it’s selling eight “previously corporate-owned restaurants” in the Northeast to former TGI Fridays CEO Ray Blanchette.

“With a history of deep involvement and unwavering confidence in the Fridays brand, Mr. Blanchette brings an unmatched understanding of the TGI Fridays business and the restaurant’s commitment to delivering excellence for guests. Following the finalization of the sale, Blanchette will lead the locations into a new phase of revitalization,” the press release reads.

TGI Fridays closed over 30 restaurants in 2020

In 2020, the restaurant chain announced the closure of 34 restaurants across the country, citing a decline in sales in 2019.

A spokesperson offered the following statement to TODAY.com at the time:

“As part of the early stages of our business turnaround, we bought underperforming franchises, which creates a temporary loss of near term profit, including store closures. This investment materially changes the influence we hold over the brand domestically and meaningfully increases the impact to the company as we change the trajectory as demonstrated in Q1 2020. We are committed to investing in our people and creating jobs worldwide.”