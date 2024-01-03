Starbucks brings back two fan-favorite drinks and introduces a new one

Starbucks is kicking off the new year with a suite of new and returning menu items.

On Jan. 3, Starbucks officially announced its winter menu, complete with a brand-new coffee drink, a pair of returning pistachio-flavored beverages that fans clamored for in 2023, a bunch of new bakery bites and a new way to use reusable cups.

Here’s what’s on the menu.

Starbucks’ winter menu

Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Starbucks’ Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Starbucks

This brand-new beverage features Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso sweetened with hazelnut syrup, shaken and topped with oat milk.

“Hazelnut is a classic coffeehouse flavor — its smooth, nutty taste is perfectly complemented by the candied apple and bittersweet chocolate notes of Starbucks Blonde Espresso,” said Starbucks beverage developer, Billy Altieri, in a press release. “The oatmilk adds a creamy and luscious texture to round out the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.”

The latest nondairy addition to the chain’s Iced Shaken Espresso lineup, this drink will be available year-round at Starbucks locations nationwide.

Pistachio Latte

Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte. Starbucks

The fan-favorite pistachio-flavored beverages are back at Starbucks stores nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. The Pistachio Latte, first introduced in 2021, pairs pistachio flavor with espresso, steamed milk and a salted brown butter topping. It’s available hot, iced or as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

Pistachio Cream Cold Brew

Starbucks’ Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. Starbucks

This returning drink, first introduced in January of last year, features Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown butter sprinkles.

Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes

Starbucks’ Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes. Starbucks

A new winter menu item, the Potato, Cheddar and Chive Bakes feature cage-free eggs, diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, spinach and chives. The “high-protein vegetarian option,” as the company describes it, offers 12 grams of protein at 210 calories — an ideal on-the-go breakfast.

Vanilla Bean Custard Danish

Starbucks’ Vanilla Bean Custard Danish. Starbucks

This new pastry features layers of sugared Danish dough filled with vanilla bean custard and baked, and is available at stores nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich

This sandwich joins Starbucks’ permanent menu and features breaded white-meat chicken, eggs and a maple-butter spread inside a toasted oat-biscuit roll.

Seasonal whole-bean coffees

Seasonal, whole-bean coffees, including Starbucks Tribute Blend, are returning to all Starbucks stores. Two Starbucks Reserve coffees — Ethiopia Kayon Mountain Farm and Guatemala Huehuetenango — can be found at select Starbucks stores and Starbucks Reserve locations.

BYOC aka bring your own cup

This year, Starbucks wants to make it easier for customers to bring their own cups — by allowing them to be used in the drive-thru lane and when ordering ahead on the Starbucks app.

How it works

Starbucks baristas will collect your personal cup without its lid using a contactless vessel to ensure hygiene and safety. Starbucks

In store: In cafes, customers tell the barista when they order that they brought their own personal cup. Additionally, customers choosing to sit and stay can also request a reusable ceramic or glass cup, available at most stores.

In cafes, customers tell the barista when they order that they brought their own personal cup. Additionally, customers choosing to sit and stay can also request a reusable ceramic or glass cup, available at most stores. In the drive-thru: Customers order their beverage as usual but let the barista know that they brought their own cup. Then, at the pickup window, baristas will collect your personal cup without its lid using a “contactless vessel” to ensure hygiene and safety. Your beverage will be returned the same way.

Customers order their beverage as usual but let the barista know that they brought their own cup. Then, at the pickup window, baristas will collect your personal cup without its lid using a “contactless vessel” to ensure hygiene and safety. Your beverage will be returned the same way. In the Starbucks app: When bringing your own cup, customers should choose the “Customization” button and then select “Personal Cup” in the menu, then continue ordering as normal. When you arrive in-store, customers should connect with a barista at the pickup area, handing over their clean, personal cup without a lid. Using a contactless vessel, a barista will then serve the beverage and add any finishing touches.

In addition to the pat on the back you can give yourself for reducing waste, Starbucks offers a 10-cent personal cup discount and 25 Stars for Starbucks Rewards members, too.

New reusable cups

Starbucks’ winter merchandise collection. Starbucks

Aside from its edible and drinkable offerings, the chain is releasing new winter-inspired merchandise, including stainless steel and ceramic tumblers, cold cups, mugs, water bottles and collectable keychains, available at select Starbucks stores nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

These items include a Periwinkle Gradient Bling Cold Cup in lavender and blue hues, a Speckled Blue Tumbler, an Iridescent Sugar Plum Tumbler (if you’re not quite ready rid yourself of the Christmas spirit just yet) and more.