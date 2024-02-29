Panera is overhauling its menu. Here’s what’s new

Panera’s menu is getting a major refresh, just in time for spring.

The bakery-café chain just revealed that it’s adding nine new items and revamping 12 popular favorites in what it calls its “biggest menu transformation in brand history.”

If it reminds of you of the great Subway menu revamp of 2022, you’re not alone.

Here’s everything you need to know about Panera’s imminent menu makeover:

When will Panera be updating its menu?

The 20+ menu updates will hit participating Panera bakery-cafés nationwide on April 4.

MyPanera members will score a special sneak peek of the launch, and Panera will also share more information on the menu updates in March.

What’s new on the Panera menu?

Panera is adding nine brand-new items to its menu, including four sandwiches, four salads and one new entrée.

Per a press release, many salads and sandwiches will also now feature “more chicken and steak,” and there are more menu options below $10, like the Tomato Basil BLT, Ranch Cobb Salad and Mediterranean Greens with Grains. Here’s at everything new:

New sandwiches

There are four new sandwiches coming to the Panera menu this April. Panera

Toasted Italiano: This newbie packs a whole lot of flavor into a toasted French baguette, including the following ingredients: black forest ham, soppressata and provolone, sliced pepperoncini peppers, romaine, red onion, garlic aioli and Greek dressing.

This newbie packs a whole lot of flavor into a toasted French baguette, including the following ingredients: black forest ham, soppressata and provolone, sliced pepperoncini peppers, romaine, red onion, garlic aioli and Greek dressing. Chicken Bacon Rancher: You’ll find a mix of grilled chicken, aged white cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and ranch dressing in this sandwich that’s made on black pepper focaccia.

You’ll find a mix of grilled chicken, aged white cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and ranch dressing in this sandwich that’s made on black pepper focaccia. Ciabatta Cheesesteak: This sandwich is made on ciabatta and features marinated sliced steak, provolone, caramelized onions, Peppadew peppers and garlic aioli.

This sandwich is made on ciabatta and features marinated sliced steak, provolone, caramelized onions, Peppadew peppers and garlic aioli. Tomato Basil BLT: Served on tomato basil miche bread, this sandwich features applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, garlic aioli, salt and pepper.

New salads

Panera customers will have four new salads to choose from in April. Panera

Mediterranean Chicken Greens with Grains: This new salad features romaine and crisp mixed greens, grilled chicken, Greek dressing, a whole-grain blend of farro and red rice, hummus, feta, cucumbers, red onions, Peppadew peppers and Panera’s Mediterranean shawarma seasoning.

This new salad features romaine and crisp mixed greens, grilled chicken, Greek dressing, a whole-grain blend of farro and red rice, hummus, feta, cucumbers, red onions, Peppadew peppers and Panera’s Mediterranean shawarma seasoning. Southwest Chicken Ranch: To make this new salad, Panera mixes romaine with ranch dressing and drizzles grilled chicken with chipotle aioli. The finishing touches come in the form of corn, avocado, grape tomatoes, cilantro and blue corn tortilla strips.

To make this new salad, Panera mixes romaine with ranch dressing and drizzles grilled chicken with chipotle aioli. The finishing touches come in the form of corn, avocado, grape tomatoes, cilantro and blue corn tortilla strips. Balsamic Chicken Greens with Grains: This new salad features romaine and mixed greens in balsamic vinaigrette, a whole-grain blend of farro and red rice, pepperoncini peppers, cucumbers, avocado, feta, pumpkin seeds and green goddess dressing.

This new salad features romaine and mixed greens in balsamic vinaigrette, a whole-grain blend of farro and red rice, pepperoncini peppers, cucumbers, avocado, feta, pumpkin seeds and green goddess dressing. Ranch Cobb Salad: Ranch dressing covers romaine and mixed greens in this salad that also features feta, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, applewood smoked bacon and a hard-boiled egg.

New entrée

Panera’s new bacon mac and cheese. Panera

Bacon Mac & Cheese: This new entrée features a mix of cheeses, including an aged white cheddar sauce. On top, you’ll find applewood smoked bacon.

Classic favorites are getting an upgrade

Many of the Panera menu items customers know and love are also getting “recipe enhancements” — though we’re not exactly sure what that means — including the following 12 items:

Bravo Club​

Chipotle Chicken Avo Melt​

Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich​

Grilled Chicken and Avo BLT​

Spicy Buffalo and Chicken Melt​

Toasted Frontega Chicken​

BBQ Chicken Sandwich​

Green Goddess Cobb Chicken Salad​

Caesar Salad​

Greek Salad​

Strawberry Poppyseed Salad​

Fuji Apple Chicken Salad

What inspired Panera’s menu revamp?

Panera

In a press release, Panera outlined its inspiration behind the menu revamp, explaining that the updates will refocus on “innovating and enhancing the core Panera items guests love the most: soups, salads, sandwiches and mac & cheese.”

Panera’s menu updates will also focus on “innovated favorites, enhanced portions and better value.”

“We are getting back to Panera at its best with these menu updates that are centered completely on our guests and what they love about us,” Alicia Mowder, Panera Bread’s SVP of product strategy & insights, said in a statement. “We’ve listened to thousands of guests on our path to unveiling more than 20 new or enhanced menu items and are thrilled to bring these products to Panera bakery-cafes nationwide.”