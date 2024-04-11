12 National Grilled Cheese Day deals for the ultimate cheesy celebration

Is it just us, or do you also get a major dose of nostalgia when you bite into a grilled cheese sandwich? It’s hard to believe, but the childhood staple can be even more enjoyable as an adult, especially when you spice it up with extra ingredients.

Ready to dig into an ooey, gooey sandwich on National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12? You’re in luck because we’ve rounded up a slew deals that’ll have you saying, “Cheese please!”

Dorothy Lane Market

Dorothy Lane Market is offering TODAY.com readers 20% off all grilled cheese kits through April 16 using the code TODAY20. The website offers a variety of kits, including apple and cheddar grilled cheese, truffle grilled cheese, Irish grilled cheese and bacon and smoked gouda grilled cheese.

Formaggio Kitchen

To celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day, Formaggio Kitchen customers can save 15% on New School Premium American Cheese online between April 12 — 14.

Gopuff

Gopuff FAM members can take advantage of the following bread and cheese deals to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day:

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

TODAY.com readers can save 30% on grilled cheese gifts and other comfort foods on GourmetGiftBaskets.com through April 30 using the code CHEESYTODAY. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.

Grandmas Chicken Soup

Grandmas Chicken Soup has created a custom discount code for TODAY.com readers for National Grilled Cheese Day. Use the code TODAY to save $10 on the company’s soup and grilled cheese sandwich kit between April 12 — 13.

The kit comes with a half-gallon container (four to six servings) of soup, one loaf of Pepperidge Farm Sandwich Bread, one pound of pre-sliced Cabot American cheese and one package of sandwich toaster bags.

Hero Bread

On the hunt for the perfect grilled cheese bread? Hero Bread is offering customers 10% off sliced breads through April 14 using the code CHEESE10. The offer excludes subscription purchases.

La Madeleine

For a limited time, La Madeleine is offering a Duet Magnifique deal (a four-cheese grilled cheese and a cup of tomato basil soup) for $9.99.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli rewards members can score a free Kids Toastie (plus taxes and fees) when they buy an adult entrée on National Grilled Cheese Day at participating locations. The deal isn’t valid with other rewards, offers or third-party delivery, and can only be used once.

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks’ Mini Lobster Grilled Cheese is on sale at 50% off when you purchase any other item on the site. The sandwich is made with Maine lobster, four cheeses and a French baguette. It’s available in two portion sizes: enough to serve four or eight people.

Orrman's Cheese Shop

TODAY.com readers can save $20 on Orrman’s Cheese Shop‘s grilled cheese kit between April 12 — 14 using the code CHEESEPLEASE.

The kit comes with half-pound pieces of French Raclette and Prairie Breeze cheddar plus two condiments (Quince & Apple’s fig and black tea preserves, and Eat This Yum! bacon marmalade). It ships in an insulated tote.

Pita Pit

On National Grilled Cheese Day, Pita Pit customers can score a free Greek grilled cheese with any purchase in the restaurant’s app using the code GGCFree24. The offer is valid for new and existing customers.

Sonic

Sonic customers can enjoy a $1 (plus tax) grilled cheese on April 12. The offer is available in the rewards tab of the chain’s app and is limited to one per customer. Add-ons cost extra and the deal isn’t valid with combos, delivery or other offers.