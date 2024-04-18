McDonald’s adds a pair of new sandwiches — and a brand-new spicy sauce

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

McDonald's is taking hungry customers on a flavor journey to New Orleans.

On April 16, the chain announced a new and limited-time variation of its fried chicken sandwich: the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy. The sandwich — and its deluxe counterpart — will be available while supplies last starting April 22 at participating restaurants nationwide.

McDonald’s says its new dish is inspired by classic soul food flavors of the South. It features a “bold, creamy and spicy” Cajun ranch sauce, applewood smoked bacon and crinkle-cut pickles served on a warm and toasted potato roll.

“It’s the spiced-up touch the OG McCrispy didn’t even know it needed,” McDonald’s says in a news release. Folks who want to up the ante a bit can order the Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy, adding Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce to the mix.

A spicy Cajun ranch sauce comes on these sandwiches, which the chain confirmed to TODAY.com is a brand-new innovation making its official menu debut.

The two spicy, Southern-style riffs on the McCrispy join a quartet of other fried-chicken sandwiches including the original (fried crispy chicken with crinkle-cut pickles on a roll) and the Spicy McCrispy (featuring a spicy pepper sauce).

These new sandwiches are following a fiercely anticipated national partnership with doughnut chain Krispy Kreme. On March 26, the pair of deep-frying experts announced Krispy Kreme will supply three flavors of fresh doughnuts daily to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

McDonald’s says this phased market rollout will start to flare up in the latter half of 2024. The welcome news was applauded on social media and even caused Krispy Kreme stock to surge.