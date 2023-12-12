Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for $1 today

Four quarters, 10 dimes or 20 nickels is all that stands between you and a dozen delicious doughnuts.

On Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of its pillowy-soft confections for a price that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. The chain is celebrating the return of its annual “Day of the Dozens,” where guests can score a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any other dozen or a 16-count of Minis at regular price.

How to get Krispy Kreme’s ‘Day of the Dozens’ deal

Today only, Krispy Kreme fans can snag the $1 dozen deal in-shop or drive-thru for pickup at participating shops, or by ordering online for pickup or delivery.

In other words, we all have the ability to grace our offices, homes or happy hours with a smorgasbord of doughnuts today for the change sitting underneath our couch cushions.

Krispy Kreme has a couple of caveats regarding the deal, though: The offer is limited to two redemptions per guest who makes a purchase in-shop or via drive-thru, and one redemption for guests who purchase online for pickup or delivery using the promo code “DOZEN.”

‘Elf’ Doughnut Collection available now

Starting Nov. 24, Krispy Kreme began offering its “Elf” Doughnut Collection in honor of 20th anniversary of the iconic Will Ferrell movie.

Krispy Kreme celebrates 20th anniversary of “Elf” with doughnut collection inspired by movie. Courtesy Krispy Kreme

The limited-edition, “Elf”-themed dozen box includes three “Elf”-inspired doughnuts: the Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut, Christmas Lights Doughnut and Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut, which pays homage to Buddy’s infamous breakfast with cake batter spaghetti buttercreme, a maple drizzle and more.

Along with the returning Santa Belly doughnut, the set may have you screaming “doughnuts!” the same way Buddy screamed over old Saint Nick.