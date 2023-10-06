Jack-o’-lantern pizza: 5 chains with pumpkin-shaped pies

Just in case you’re not already sufficiently pumped for Halloween, jack-o'-lantern pizzas have begun to cast their spell on restaurants across the country.

Right on time for the spookiest day of the year, several pizza joints are rolling out pumpkin-shaped pies for a limited time. With so many pumpkins to choose from in the pizza patch, we're rounding up several that are worth your dough.

Casey’s

Casey's Jack-O'-Lantern pizza. Courtesy Casey's

National Pizza Month happens to fall at the same time as Halloween, and Casey’s is celebrating with Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza through Oct. 31. The spooky dinnertime staple retails for $13.99 and is made with classic marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and a face made with pepperoni and black olives. It’s available for delivery or carryout.

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese Pumpkin Shaped Pizza Courtesy Chuck E. Cheese

File this one under the “My kids asked me to take them there” category. It’s a win-win, really: You get to channel your inner Halloween lover with a pumpkin-shaped pepperoni pizza and they get to run around and burn off energy playing games. The limited-edition pie is available through Oct. 31 for carryout, delivery or dine-in, and prices start at $18.98.

Peter Piper Pizza

Peter Piper Pizza's Jack-O'-Lantern pizza. Courtesy Peter Piper Pizza

Peter Piper Pizza is serving up a large pepperoni pizza shaped like a jack-o’-lantern through Oct. 31. The jovial pie is available for carryout, delivery and dine-in orders, with prices starting at $18.48.

Aldi

Aldi pumpkin and ghost pizzas. Courtesy Aldi

Aldi recently highlighted its Halloween offerings online and the list includes pizzas shaped like a pumpkin and ghost. Both retail for $4.99 and are available while supplies last in participating stores.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Jack-O Pizza Courtesy Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy’s has lovingly named its pumpkin-shaped creation the Jack-O Pizza. The festive dish is available nationwide through Oct. 31 and is made with red sauce and whole-milk mozzarella cheese. It also features a pepperoni smile, olive eyes and a stem crust. The best part? It’s only $10 (though price varies in Alaska).