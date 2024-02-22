Krispy Kreme offers ‘SOS’ free doughnut deal amid cellular outage

If your phone is allowing you to read this, we have some good news for you: Krispy Kreme is doling out doughnuts for free.

On Feb. 22, the chain announced a deal on Instagram in response to news of internet and cell phone outages that hit several cities across the country Thursday morning: a free Original Glazed doughnut from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — no purchase necessary.

“SOS?! While your service is down, we’re serving up!” Krispy Kreme wrote in an Instagram post announcing the 2-hour deal. “Look for the Hot Light!”

The move is in response to AT&T’s network suffering widespread outages across the country on the morning of Feb. 22. Cellular service and internet outages were reported in major metropolitan areas like Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Atlanta with additional Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reporting outages on a lesser scale than AT&T.

Luckily, AT&T shared in a statement at the time of publication, “We have restored wireless service to all our affected customers.”

“We sincerely apologize to them. Keeping our customers connected remains our top priority, and we are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future,” the statement continued.

Krispy Kreme’s speedy response to the news garnered a positive reaction in its comments section.

“The devil works hard but the Krispy Kreme social media specialist and marketing team works harder,” noted one person.

“I donut like having no service 🍩,” commented one punny user.

“How do you prove you struggled with it (bc imma be there at 5) 😂,” asked another.

Krispy Kreme answered with “No proof necessary! See you @ 5!” meaning that even those who didn’t lose connection can enjoy a free treat, care of the chain.

A few caveats: The offer is available only at participating Krispy Kreme shops in the U.S. — in-store or drive-thru — and subject to product availability. The deal is limited to one per customer and isn’t redeemable at grocery stores, convenience stores or outside of dedicated Krispy Kreme shops.