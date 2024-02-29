Employee Appreciation Day: Treat yourself to these 13 food deals

Employee Appreciation Day should really be every day, but the holiday officially falls on Friday, March 1. Whether or not your company is doing something special to honor all your hard work, you can still give yourself a nice pat on the back and treat yourself with these food deals.

Bagel Boss

TODAY.com readers can take advantage of a custom discount at Bagel Boss for the next two weeks. Use the code TODAY to score 10% off your order.

Boarderie

Love cheese and charcuterie boards? Treat yourself! Boarderie is offering TODAY.com readers $10 off through March 3 using the code TODAY10. The best part? There are no exclusions!

Fairytale Brownies

What better way to celebrate your hard work than with a sweet treat? TODAY.com readers can get 15% off the entire Fairytale Brownies website through March 10 using the code TODAY15. The offer can’t be combined with other deals.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

Through March 31, TODAY.com readers can get 30% off gifts at GourmetGiftBaskets.com using the code EMPLOYEE30. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.

Goldbelly

New Goldbelly customers can get $20 off their first purchase of $100 using the code TODAY20. The offer excludes shipping and sale items. Additional exclusions apply.

Greyston Bakery

Greyston Bakery is offering customers free shipping on all gifts (no exclusions) through March 4 using the code APPRECIATE24.

Hickory Farms

Hickory Farms customers can take advantage of TODAY.com's exclusive discount on March 1: 15% off orders (no exclusions) using the code TODAY15.

Noodles & Company

Through March 3, Noodles & Company rewards members can get 15% off all catering packages online using the code APPRECIATE15.

Quantum

In honor of Employee Appreciation Day, TODAY.com readers can get 25% off at QuantumSquares.com using the code TODAY25. You’ll also get free shipping on orders over $35 and a free gift on orders over $50.

Sitka Seafood Market

TODAY.com readers can get $25 off a purchase of $100 or more at Sitka Seafood Market through March 3 using the code SITKATODAY. The discount also includes free shipping.

Sugarfina

Sugarfina is giving TODAY.com readers 20% off online orders of $50-$500 using the code TODAY20 between March 1 and March 31. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts and can only be used once.

Sugarwish

Sugarwish is offering TODAY.com readers $8 off orders between Feb. 29 and March 1 using the code TODAY8.

Tiff’s Treats

Through March 1, Tiff’s Treats customers can take advantage of the following discounts: