Domino’s is slashing 20% off everything on the menu

We’re all living in a land of inflation, with everything from cars to clothing, monthly rent and even babysitting reaching higher rates and pinching wallets to within an inch of its life. The food industry is also suffering from inflation across most categories including groceries and drive-thru favorites. Luckily for pizza fans, one popular chain has decided to ease the pressure on our bank accounts with a substantial deal.

On Sept. 6, Domino’s announced that stores nationwide are offering 20% off deal on all menu-priced items ordered online. Domino’s 20% off deal is valid on all menu-priced items ordered online through Oct. 16. Pizza fans can take advantage of this deal for either carryout or delivery.

Domino’s is offering 20% off all menu-priced items ordered online, for a limited time. Domino's Pizza

Everything on Domino’s menu falls under this deal, including any of the chain’s pizza offerings, its Stuffed Cheesy Bread, any of the chain’s five pasta bowl offerings, desserts like Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes or Marbled Cookie Brownie — anything and everything.

Right down to Domino’s seven pizza dipping sauce options and icing it offers as extra sides, the pizza-pie purveyor said it’s a great time to take advantage of the deal, as summer comes to a close, school begins and football season commences.

“It’s no surprise that prices are up on nearly everything, from milk to eggs, gas and even delivery services,” said Joe Jordan, Domino’s president of U.S. and global services in a press release. “Nobody has been spared from inflation, including restaurants. We want to give customers a break, as they’ve been emptying their pockets all summer long, but shouldn’t have to for delicious pizza.”

Jordan also said he hopes customers partake in this great deal and treat themselves to their favorite menu items. With fast-food chains like McDonald’s, Wendy’s and others raising prices due to inflation, any relief in the takeout category may help customers who are interested in saving a few bucks.

Domino’s isn't the only restaurant to present an appetizing offer based on rising prices across the country. Doughnut giant Krispy Kreme offered a creative deal to coincide with rising gas prices earlier this year, matching customer orders for a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts with the country’s national average for a gallon of regular gasoline.

Domino’s exclusive discount deal is available through a slew of the pizza place’s online ordering channels, including Domino’s website, Domino’s ordering apps that are available on iPad, iPhone and via Android and Domino’s AnyWare ordering platforms, including through Google Home, Alexa, Facebook Messenger and Slack.

Yes, you can order a Domino’s pizza through Slack, the popular workplace chat system. We truly are living in the future.