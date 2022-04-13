Krispy Kreme’s sweet new deal: A dozen doughnuts for the cost of a gallon of gas

There's no need to bet dollars to doughnuts that prices at the gas pump will skyrocket this summer. Right on time, Krispy Kreme is sweeping in with an offer that won’t make eyes glaze.

The multinational doughnut company announced on Monday that every Wednesday until May 4, it will price-match customer orders for a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts with the U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline.

The news coincides with the ever-increasing cost of gas at pumps across the country. The cost for a gallon of gas reached record highs this year, with the highest recorded average price jumping up from $4.083 to $4.33 in March. These surging prices are expected to exacerbate the budgets of working-class families (whose budgets largely account for necessities like gasoline and groceries) the most. The significant increase in costs for gasoline, food and housing necessities has meant American consumers who received pay raises have seen little leeway in their budgets or room to play around with the raises they might have received this year.

With its latest offer, Krispy Kreme is aiming to hit the sweet spot for doughnut-eaters using their cars to return to work as businesses continue to open their doors post-pandemic.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG — price per gallon — of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG — price per Original Glaze,” the donut chain’s Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena explained in a press release about the offer. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. We know that despite the high gas prices, people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.”

For those keeping track, the price of a dozen of Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnuts typically runs for $11, but in some cities, can reach as high as $20.

The offer for a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts at the national average gas price will last from April 13 through May 4 in participating shops (including in-store shops, drive-thrus and online pickup) across the country.

Prices will be updated weekly, and customers can stay up to date on changes via Krispy Kreme’s social media pages, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. They can also keep up with the shift in offers here.

Fans of the franchise have been spreading the word across social media in order for others to reap the benefits of the sweet deal.

Sweetening the deal is another new Krispy Kreme offer.

The doughnut chain announced last Thursday that its Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll, which was temporarily introduced last year, will return to menus. Customers will be able to snap up rolls on Krispy Kreme's “Cinnamon Sundays.”