Ree Drummond convinces her entire family to dress as elves in cute Christmas post

Ree Drummond and her family got in the Christmas spirit this year by dressing up and getting silly in matching elf-inspired pajamas.

The Pioneer Woman posted a slideshow on Instagram Sunday featuring her entire family dressed up in coordinating elf outfits while celebrating the Christmas holiday in Vail, Colorado.

The 53-year-old celebrity chef and her husband, Ladd Drummond, share five children: Alex, 25, Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Todd Drummond, 18 and foster son Jamar Goff, 20.

The first photo shows the Drummond family in more classic Christmas outfits posing in front of a snowy home.

In the next slide, the Drummond family can be seen dancing while decked out in matching green and yellow elf outfits, reminiscent of the costume worn by Will Ferrell's beloved character Buddy in the 2003 holiday classic "Elf."

In another Instagram post, Drummond poses in the matching elf attire with her son Bryce. “We just like to smile; smiling’s our favorite!" she wrote in the caption, referring to a famous line from "Elf."

The chef can be seen in a video in the next slide, laughing and calling out to the camera, "You don't smell like Santa, you smell like beef and cheese!"

Drummond shared more details about how her family is embracing new and old holiday traditions this year on her personal blog, "Ree's Life." In a post published on Dec. 25, Drummond wrote that the "stars aligned" for the entire family to come together for the week of Christmas this year and celebrate in Vail for the first time ever — a change inspired by a recent loss.

"Since we just lost my father-in-law last month, and since he has always been such a huge part of our Christmas celebration, we thought this year was as good a time as any to change things up," Drummond wrote.

On Nov. 6, Drummond announced that her "one-of-a-kind" father-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Drummond, had died at the age of 79.

Although the Drummond family decided to do something different this year, they still continued their family tradition of wearing Christmas pajamas.

"I wasn’t about to take the year off just because we weren’t at home," the Pioneer Woman wrote, adding that she convinced a person in their hotel lobby to snap a photo of the entire family in their coordinating elf outfits.

After the group photo was taken, the family dared dad Ladd Drummond to "skip happily down the main corridor (past the lobby bar) in his elf outfit," she wrote, which brought the family some welcomed laughter and cheer.

"I haven’t laughed that hard in months. Maybe years. I was incapacitated with laughter," Drummond shared.

