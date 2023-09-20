Kraft Heinz recalls select American cheese slices due to potential choking hazard

Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of more than 83,000 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles cheese slices due to a potential choking hazard.

The company said Sept. 19 it would recall 83,800 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices that were shipped to a "limited number of customers."

"The voluntary recall comes as a precaution after a temporary issue developed on one of our wrapping machines, making it possible that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed," Kraft Heinz said in a statement. "If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard."

The products noted in the recall include 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese products with a use-by date between Jan. 10, 2024 and Jan. 27, 2024, as well as three-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a use-by date between Jan. 9, 2024 and Jan. 13, 2024.

Kraft Heinz said it discovered the issue after receiving several complaints about finding plastic stuck to a slice, "including six complaints of consumers saying they choked or gagged in connection with the issue."

No injuries or serious health issues have been reported, according to the company.

The machine that wrapped the affected slices has been fixed, and all other processing machines have been "thoroughly inspected," the company said.

Customers who purchased the affected items should not consume them and can return them to the point of purchase for an exchange or refund, according to Kraft Heinz.