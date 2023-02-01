IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Join the challenge! Sign up for the START Today newsletter

Conagra recalls 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry

The recall primarily affects Vienna Sausage products. The cans may have been damaged in a way that spoiled their contents.
Armour Chicken Vienna Sausages and Kroger Vienna Sausages are among the canned meats being recalled.
Armour Chicken Vienna Sausages and Kroger Vienna Sausages are among the canned meats being recalled.USDA
/ Source: NBC News
By Rob Wile

Conagra Brands is recalling some 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry that were potentially spoiled due to a packaging defect.

The recall primarily affects goods sold under the Armour brand, including Armour Vienna Sausage and Armour Chicken Vienna Sausage. Vienna Sausages sold under several other brands, including Goya, are also affected. The full list of items can be found here.

The meat and poultry products were produced between Dec. 12 and Jan. 13. 

The recall notice on the Agriculture Department’s website states that a Conagra establishment notified it “after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse.”

Conagra Brands is recalling some 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry that were potentially spoiled due to a packaging defect.

The recall primarily affects goods sold under the Armour brand, including Armour Vienna Sausage and Armour Chicken Vienna Sausage. Vienna Sausages sold under several other brands, including Goya, are also affected. The full list of items can be found here.

The meat and poultry products were produced between Dec. 12 and Jan. 13. 

The recall notice on the Agriculture Department’s website states that a Conagra establishment notified it “after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Rob Wile