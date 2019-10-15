Musician, author and food lover Questlove is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite recipes from his new cookbook "Mixtape Potluck Cookbook: A Dinner Party for Friends, Their Recipes, and the Songs They Inspire." The book is a compilation of recipes from Questlove's many famous friends. He shows us how to make Jimmy Fallon's chicken burgers, Maya Rudolph's chocolate chili, Eric Ripert's salmon rillettes, Fred Armisen's fried plantains and Thelma Golden's ginger beer.

Fineman, Nicholas (206107981) / Questlove

Jimmy really is a burger aficionado. During his travels he always seeks out the best burger and has even had guests on "The Tonight Show" eat burgers with him. So I'm telling you, when Jimmy makes a burger, it's gonna be damn good. This time he is mixing it up with chicken. He's using a countertop air frying, mostly because he has one and is always trying to find some use for it.

If I didn't love Maya enough already, I fell head over heels in love with her all over again because of her chili. Anyone who combines chocolate chips and Fritos is a hero. Be a hero yourself. Bring her dish to your next potluck.

Chef Ripert is one of the nicest people I know, and the dish he made reflects the niceness. It's convivial and convenient, conducive to eating while you move around and talk to other people. It's like friendliness in food form.

Fred's dish uses two different kinds of plantains: yellow and green. They're not different plantains but the same plantain at different points of ripeness green is at a harder and starchier stage (for making tostones), and yellow is at a sweeter stage (for making tajadas). Plantains change and mature, like people, which is why it's the perfect dish for a group.

Thelma's mother used to make this ginger beer, and Thelma has agreed to pass the recipe along to those of us who aren't in the family. This is one of those drinks that's not hard to make but does require some prep and foresight. I, for one, am a huge fan of ginger beer, so I would like to thank both Thelma and her mother.

