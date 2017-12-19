Queen Elizabeth has a surprisingly sweet cure for jet lag

share tweet pin email

Queen Elizabeth II has been reigning for quite some time now (over six decades), and in those many years, she’s become an expert in several areas of life, including, it seems, surviving jet lag.

As one of the most well-traveled heads of state in history, the queen has spent a great deal of time on airplanes, traversing various time zones in quick succession, and is still expected to emerge looking fresh and eager to greet the many well-wishers that gather to say hello.

And it seems that after all that traveling, she's created a tried-and-true method for surviving jet lag — and it's pretty sweet. According The Telegraph, she eats barley sugar on every trip.

Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II meets the crowd after her visit to the Royal Commonwealth Society on November 14, 2012 in London, England.

Barley what? Isn't that some type of grain?

Barley sugar is actually a type hard candy that's created by boiling down cane sugar, barley water (water that remains after boiling barley that many drink as a health elixir to help with indigestion and detoxification), cream of tartar and water.

So is barley-infused sugar the answer to ward off sluggishness wrought on by travel?

Meal timing and pacing has been shown to play a role in jet lag, so it makes sense that what we eat when we fly may play a big role in how we feel when we hit the ground. When it comes to what types of foods really make a difference, carbs do rule, says one expert. "It seems that foods that have the ability to cause a large release of insulin are beneficial for helping your body readjust its internal clock," Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of "Read It Before You Eat It" told TODAY Food.

Those carbs don't have to be barley sugar, however, or any sugar for that matter, but complex carbs like whole grain toast, oatmeal, dry cereal, potatoes might do the trick. "For those with diabetes, and for those who don’t want that roller coaster ride that lots of carbs at one sitting can create, be sure to pair your carbs with protein to slow up absorption," says Taub-Dix. She recommends eating almond butter on whole grain toast.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Holiday travel tips: From booking to packing to entertaining the kids Play Video - 5:06 Holiday travel tips: From booking to packing to entertaining the kids Play Video - 5:06

According to The Telegraph, the queen also counts on several non-edible remedies to help ward off other traveling woes, too, including Cyclax All Day Firming Lotion to prevent her face from shining in hot climates and Malvern water to help keep her stomach "balanced" since she is often eating grand meals with diverse types of food.

Queen Elizabeth, who also famously avoids garlic and shellfish, seems to take no chances when dining at home or while traveling. However, she’s also said to enjoy a bit of gin every day, so that alcohol may be keeping her well-traveled spirits high, too. Cheers to that!