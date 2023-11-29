Melissa McCarthy’s holiday tradition sounds like a ball.

During a Nov. 29 appearance on TODAY, McCarthy revealed she has thrown a “weird meatball party” with her family every Christmas Eve for the past decade.

“We do the meatball thing. We have everybody over, we make sandwiches, we watch all of ‘The Lord of the Rings,’” she said of her holiday plans. “We have to watch the extended ones. My daughter Georgie and my husband demand it.”

“Those are our weird Christmas movies,” McCarthy added.

McCarthy shares her daughters, Vivian and Georgette, with her husband, Ben Falcone.

Ben Falcone, Vivian, and Melissa McCarthy arrive for the premiere of "The Little Mermaid" in Calif., on May 8, 2023. Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images

During the interview with Savannah Guthrie, McCarthy talked about her new movie, “Genie,” where she plays a kooky wish-granting genie who helps a workaholic man win back the love of his family before Christmas.

“I’m a sucker for a Christmas movie,” she said about watching a good holiday flick. “I love them. We watch them, sometimes I watch them all year, which may be weird.”

While speaking about her new film, McCarthy revealed the one selfish thing she would wish for if she had a genie who obeyed her every command.

“I would like to time travel,” she said. “I always have a specific dream that I would like to go back and be able to see my grandmother at 15, meet my mom at 20, and go back and see all these people I love and see them at different points in their lives.”

“Even if it’s for 15 minutes a day, if I could go back and have my girls back at like six months and four, and just go back and forth,” she added. “I miss those days.”