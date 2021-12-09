Kelly Clarkson admits to being a ‘chip licker’

Kelly Clarkson has started a Doritos dustup.

The pop star says she likes to lick the dust off Doritos.

“I don’t actually like the chip of Doritos,” she told “This is Us” star Sterling K. Brown when he appeared on her talk show Wednesday and they chatted about their food obsessions.

“You lick the chips?” Brown, who copped to loving Trader Joe's vegan oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, asked while laughing.

“I just like the cheese,” she replied. “And this is the weirdest thing ever, I know, but since childhood I’m like, the chips are kind of not my favorite thing. It’s the dust on it and so, if I ever have a little bag of it or whatever, I’ll lick them and I’ll put them in the trash.”

“You’re a chip licker,” Brown said.

“I’m a chip licker,” she admitted.

Now, we know her Clarkson’s method for enjoying the cheesy snack may have some people losing their cool (ranch), but surely some folks think it’s a dust-try — err, must-try, right? Right??

Clarkson's admission elicited a flurry of responses on her show's Instagram page.

"I’ve done this 😂 no shame," one person wrote.

"OMG I used to do this! I thought I was the only one. I also used to eat only the toppings off my pizza," someone else commented.

"Not a chip licker!" another person wrote.

Clarkson is also not the only A-lister to go public with an unorthodox snack habit that may make fans shake their heads.

Jennifer Aniston was asked about what she likes to eat when she’s stressed and she said, "a chip" — as in one single, solitary chip.

“Usually. I’m good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that’s so annoying,” she told InStyle back in August.

