Jennifer Aniston eats a single chip when she's stressed — yes, just 1

It takes all our self control not to devour a whole bag of chips or an entire pint of ice cream when we're feeling stressed out, but Jennifer Aniston apparently has a different approach to stress eating.

InStyle recently asked the 52-year-old what she likes to eat when she's feeling stressed, and her response was equal parts shocking, impressive and irritating.

"A chip," she said. "Crunch, crunch, crunch."

Aniston's interviewer, InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown, seemed understandably shocked, following up with the question that was on all of our minds: "Just one chip?"

"Usually. I'm good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that's so annoying," said the actor.

Those on Twitter seemed to agree about the annoyance factor, sharing a collective eye roll on the social media platform.

Just read that Jennifer Aniston apparently eats 1 potato chip when she gets stressed pic.twitter.com/LsBCD7KcJQ — MsBrittany 🙏🏽😇🙏🏽 (@MsBrittanyMusic) August 4, 2021

Some thought it was time for a snack intervention for the actor.

This simply is not how potato chips are designed to be use and someone should teach her, she doesn’t know — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 6, 2021

And mostly everyone seemed to agree that one teeny-tiny chip is hardly enough to curb one's appetite.

She eats "ONE" chip when stressed. Girl, we gotta talk about this. That just ain't right. https://t.co/1yhYMNZcKS — SoulFliesFree (@soulfliesfree) August 4, 2021

Some folks decided to have a bit of fun with the actor's shocking statement, including one Twitter user who posted a photo of Aniston holding an entire bowl of chips, paired with the phrase "I only eat one chip."

“i only eat one chip.” pic.twitter.com/5kcUjogBVU — victoria aniston (@minianiston) August 5, 2021

One even said they'd be happy to help crowdfund a second chip for the popular actor.

crowdfunding a second chip for Jennifer Aniston https://t.co/8rrr29ofPs — 😮‍💨 (@MilesKlee) August 5, 2021

Some poetically inclined people took inspiration from the former Smartwater spokesperson's absurd comment.

Good morning. Jen Aniston has set a single potato chip on her tongue. It slowly dissolves as the sun rises in Malibu. After it dissipates fully into tiny flavor particles (~8 minutes) she takes a long but deliberate swig of Vitamin Water. A new day has begun. — Kate Knibbs 🏄🏻‍♀️ (@Knibbs) August 5, 2021

One even pictured what it would be like going on a date with Aniston if she only ate a single chip.

I sit down to dinner with Jennifer Aniston. a perfect moonlit night. she lifts a single, crisp, still-warm potato chip to her mouth and the sound of her nearly perfect incisors crunching through it rings through the dining room, startling the other guests. “check, please,” I say — ray (@nraymz) August 5, 2021

Most people were surprised by the actor's willpower, but one Twitter user did appreciate her honesty.

Because the next time there is a Look at Jennifer Aniston's Abs in This Bikini Can You Believe She is 50 article, I will remember this article and remind myself that when she is stressed she eats ONE POTATO CHIP.

When I'm stressed, I eat a bag of potato chips. — Sarah Klem (@ThatSarahKlem) August 5, 2021

Surely Aniston must indulge in some sort of substantial snacking, though, right? Perhaps an indulgent cocktail?

Well, no. When asked about her go-to drink by InStyle in 2018, the 52-year-old said she likes to keep things simple when it comes to her liquor.

"A margarita — clean, no sugar — or a dirty martini," she said. "I only have two to three drinks, tops, and I don't do exotic. When someone asks, 'Would you like a cranberry-coconut-cucumber-spiced or hibiscus whatever?' No, I would not."

Instead, she prefers a "cleaner margarita," she said. "No sugar, no mixes, no agave. I don't like sweet drinks."

Perhaps, after one of these drinks, she's more inclined to reach back into the chip bag. One can only hope.