Jennifer Aniston eats a single chip when she's stressed — yes, just 1

It takes all our self control not to devour a whole bag of chips or an entire pint of ice cream when we're feeling stressed out, but Jennifer Aniston apparently has a different approach to stress eating.
InStyle recently asked the 52-year-old what she likes to eat when she's feeling stressed, and her response was equal parts shocking, impressive and irritating.
"A chip," she said. "Crunch, crunch, crunch."
Aniston's interviewer, InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown, seemed understandably shocked, following up with the question that was on all of our minds: "Just one chip?"
"Usually. I'm good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that's so annoying," said the actor.
Those on Twitter seemed to agree about the annoyance factor, sharing a collective eye roll on the social media platform.
Some thought it was time for a snack intervention for the actor.
And mostly everyone seemed to agree that one teeny-tiny chip is hardly enough to curb one's appetite.
Some folks decided to have a bit of fun with the actor's shocking statement, including one Twitter user who posted a photo of Aniston holding an entire bowl of chips, paired with the phrase "I only eat one chip."
One even said they'd be happy to help crowdfund a second chip for the popular actor.
Some poetically inclined people took inspiration from the former Smartwater spokesperson's absurd comment.
One even pictured what it would be like going on a date with Aniston if she only ate a single chip.
Most people were surprised by the actor's willpower, but one Twitter user did appreciate her honesty.
Surely Aniston must indulge in some sort of substantial snacking, though, right? Perhaps an indulgent cocktail?
Well, no. When asked about her go-to drink by InStyle in 2018, the 52-year-old said she likes to keep things simple when it comes to her liquor.
"A margarita — clean, no sugar — or a dirty martini," she said. "I only have two to three drinks, tops, and I don't do exotic. When someone asks, 'Would you like a cranberry-coconut-cucumber-spiced or hibiscus whatever?' No, I would not."
Instead, she prefers a "cleaner margarita," she said. "No sugar, no mixes, no agave. I don't like sweet drinks."
Perhaps, after one of these drinks, she's more inclined to reach back into the chip bag. One can only hope.