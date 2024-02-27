EXCLUSIVE: Jason Momoa says his mom taught him to appreciate a pint of Guinness

Jason Momoa is an in-demand actor, and while his list of film credits may be longer than ever, his next project is positively stout.

On Feb. 27, Guinness exclusively revealed to TODAY.com that it would be partnering in an official capacity with the “Game of Thrones” star, starting with a new commercial starring, produced and directed by Momoa himself.

Momoa filmed the ad in New Zealand in between shooting scenes for the upcoming “Minecraft” movie and took a little time out to chat about what his partnership with the Irish beer company would entail.

Jason Momoa filming his first commercial for Guinness. Courtesy Guinness

“The whole idea was just to have people getting together to celebrate,” Momoa tells TODAY.com over Zoom. He says that he wanted the short film, which will be released in the coming weeks, to be silly and fun — complete with the action that we all know and love from him.

“It’s really just a reflection of how much I love Guinness and the brand obviously is the most important to me,” he says. “I’ve worked very hard for a very long time in hopes that I could one day direct for them. So being able to do it now with my best friend was … I mean, it’s the pinnacle of my career.”

His best friend, by the way, is his mom.

Though the star joined via Zoom, he had his camera off — something he apologized for — but he had a good reason.

“I can’t show you what I’m doing because I’m on ‘Minecraft’ … otherwise I’d be giving away some pretty funny stuff right now,” Momoa explains.. “Right now, I’m in Auckland and we’re doing ‘Minecraft’ with Jared Hess, Jack Black and Danielle Brooks … I can’t believe I’m having this much fun shooting a movie.”

Over the years, Momoa has shown his millions of Instagram followers time and time (and time and time) again how much he adores the Irish dry stout. Now, he gets to show his love for the brand in an official capacity with the help of his mom, Coni Momoa.

Jason Momoa on the set of his Guinness commercial. Courtesy Guinness

“My mom is actually in the commercial, it’s beautiful. I brought her down and it’s her first time acting. I gotta have my mom in it, who in turn is the first person who taught me how to drink Guinness,” Momoa says. “It’s just kind of a full circle thing that was pretty special.”

“My mom’s the one that’s like, ‘Good beer and s----y pizza,’” he continues. “We didn’t have much money. So she didn’t spend it on the pizza. She spent it on the beer. So it just reflects the quality of what I was raised with.”

The current — and possibly last — villain of the “Fast and Furious” franchise has proven in interviews that he walks the walk when it comes to his favorite beer. Not only does he “split the harp” when drinking out of a Guinness pint glass, but he famously required his “Aquaman” diet to include a pint of Guinness in addition to the strict training he undertook for the superhero films.

“I feel like when I’m training, you have to eat such specific food like when I do for ‘Aquaman’ and it’s hard,” Momoa says. “You’re eating crazy food to keep muscle on, burning fat, doing stunts and keeping healthy. It always just made me happy at the end of the day.

“Some people will have chocolate or something. I don’t like chocolate. I like Guinness. That’s it.”