Healthcare workers have always been incredibly valuable — although not always fully appreciated — but never has that been more so than the past year, as the nation and the world battled a global pandemic.

May 6 begins National Nurses Week, a yearly celebration of nurses that lasts until May 12, which just happens to be Florence Nightingale's birthday!

This is always an incredibly important time to appreciate nurses and other healthcare workers, but it is now true on a whole other level. While we can’t begin to thank them for the incredible sacrifices they have made, and continue to make, there are a bunch of restaurant chains honoring nurses this week with some great food freebies and discounts.

Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill is showing its appreciation to healthcare workers by giving away a whopping 250,000 codes good for burritos at giving.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes. It’s a great week for free Chipotle: The chain is also giving away BOGO codes through May 7 in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

Dunkin’

Nurses work hard, long hours, and that means needing a constant infusion of caffeine. In appreciation of all they do, Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee on May 6 to nurses and healthcare professionals with proof of ID. No purchase necessary.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

This bagel chain is currently offering a 20% discount on gift card purchases, which may be a perfect match for that free coffee deal over at Dunkin’!

Insomnia Cookies

Nurses add a lot of sweetness to the world, and so do cookies. From May 3 through 9, in honor of Nurses Appreciation Week, Insomnia Cookies is celebrating healthcare workers with a free classic cookie (no purchase necessary) and a free 6-pack with any purchase (in-store only).

Outback Steakhouse

This steakhouse chain’s Heroes Discount offers nurses, doctors, medical staff 10% off their check daily with a valid medical ID. This discount is also good for other essential workers, including military veterans, law enforcement and first responders with proper ID.

PDQ

From May 4 through May 13, PDQ is offering $1 off every box to anyone who purchases 10 or more boxed lunches. This offer is valid at all PDQ restaurants, except arena, stadium, airport and test kitchen locations.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is giving a free cookie or a free regular fountain drink to nurses with any entrée order from May 6 through May 12 at all locations with valid medical ID.

Tijuana Flats

At this popular Tex-Mex chain, nurses will score a free entrée on May 7 by using the code TYVM2575 at checkout. To get the free entree, they must show a valid ID, and the maximum value of the free item is $9.99 plus tax. This offer is not available for delivery.

