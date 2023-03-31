Turkey Hill brings back fan-favorite flavor just in time for baseball season

Who needs peanuts and cracker jack when you can have a triple scoop of ice cream instead?

On March 28, Turkey Hill announced that it was bringing back what the brand says is its most beloved and demanded flavor: Graham Slam. The Pennsylvania-based company timed Graham Slam’s arrival to the return of Major League Baseball, which kicked off with 15 games on opening day, March 30.

The baseball-themed ice cream features a graham-flavored base, chocolate marshmallow cups and a graham cracker swirl. The flavor joins the more than 75-year-old brand’s 37 other flavors, including Frosted Party Cake, Glazed Chocolate Donut, Moose Tracks and more.

A group of people particularly interested in the news are Philadelphia Phillies fans, who have come to appreciate the flavor as part of the team’s lore.

Originally debuting in 2004 as a partnership between the dairy company and the Phillies, Graham Slam ditched the team’s branding for a more national look in 2015, before being discontinued in 2017 due to “lack of sales,” according to the Turkey Hill Twitter account at the time.

Still, the flavor’s return to store shelves has been lauded by Phillies fans the world over, who took to social media to celebrate.

“This is the best day of my life,” commented one fan on Instagram.

“TURKEY HILL GRAHAM SLAM IS COMING BACK ‼️‼️ GO PHILLIES,” tweeted another.

“GRAHAM SLAM IS BACK #RingTheBell,” wrote another fan, this time on Twitter, invoking the Phillies victory motto.

To celebrate its return, Turkey Hill also announced a giveaway that will provide select fans nationwide with VIP access to the flavor. To enter, all fans have to do is visit Turkey Hill’s Graham Slam Returns page and play a short trivia game to “prove they are really among the OG fans,” according to the company.

Fans who answer all four baseball and/or ice cream-oriented questions correctly will be automatically entered to win a VIP prize pack that includes 4 tubs of Graham Slam ice cream shipped in a reusable cooler bag.

“Turkey Hill fans spoke, and we listened. After almost daily requests and seeing a highly positive sentiment tied to bringing back our fan-favorite Graham Slam flavor, we couldn’t be more excited to do just that — everyone loves a good comeback, especially when it involves ice cream” said Brittany Smith, Turkey Hill’s director of marketing, frozen. “What better way to celebrate your favorite baseball team’s wins this season than with Graham Slam!”

According to the company, Graham Slam is already shipping to many of its retail partners including ShopRite, Weis, Giant, Acme, Price Chopper and select Walmart stores, so get ready for a season full of graham-cracker-y goodness.