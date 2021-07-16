The best ice cream recipes for National Ice Cream Day

Sunday July 18 is National Ice Cream Day and sure, you could take advantage of the freebies and discounts on cones and pints, or you could get creative and whip up your own frozen dessert to celebrate. From delicious cakes and sundaes to a breakfast ice cream topped with granola, the possibilities for fun are endless.

Making ice cream at home is not as intimidating as it sounds. Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams can take you through the process, sharing her secrets. Her recipes require an ice cream machine but as you'll see if you try making Jeni's Splendid Vanilla Ice Cream you'll be a convert.

If you want to try an easier recipe, this No-Churn Coffee Ice Cream recipe will do the trick. With instant coffee, this recipe comes together in just 10 minutes.

Dylan Dreyer's Waffles with Ice Cream and Strawberriesrecalls her childhood spent on the Jersey Shore eating this sweet concoction. Calvin is a great helper at making them — and eating them, too!

For an in-season summer delight, try making this Almost-Instant Strawberry Soft Serve Ice Cream. You'll combine frozen strawberries with condensed, sweetened milk to make this fruit-packed frozen dessert.

If you don't do dairy — don't worry! You can still participate in the frozen fun with Dairy-Free Chocolate-Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches. Frozen bananas bring this treat together in lieu of milk.

Start your day with Chloe Coscarelli's Healthy Breakfast Ice Cream — if you top it with fruit and granola, it's healthy, right?

Carson Daly was one happy papa when Siri made this Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cake to celebrate his birthday and Father's Day.

Martha Stewart's Brownie Sundae Ice Cream Cake will take your National Ice Cream Day celebration to the next level.

Chocolate Dipped Vegan Ice Cream Sandwiches are the order of the day — add any toppings that strike your fancy.

Chocolate-Mint Ice Cream Sandwiches are a no brainer (but may give you brain freeze!). Use store-bought cookies to make these in a snap.