Oatly recall expands due to contamination concerns

An Oatly milk distributor is expanding a voluntary recall of oat milk after previously announcing the recall on July 28 due to concerns over microbial contamination.

The distributor, California-based Lyons Magnus LLC, added three more items to its recall: 18-count/11-fluid-ounce cartons of regular Oatly oat milk, 18-count/11-fluid-ounce cartons of Oatly chocolate oat milk and 18-count/11-fluid-ounce cartons of Oatly Barista Edition oat milk. The previous recall included the Barista Edition Oatmilk in the slim package format.

The concerns over contamination include potential exposure to organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. In an announcement, Oatly said these organisms have not yet been found in any Lyons Magnus products, but warn consumers to dispose of their products "even if they do not look or smell spoiled."

Lyons Magnus noted in a separate announcement that although infection from Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, common symptoms could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. Immunocompromised people may be at higher risk for infection.

Clostridium botulinum may cause food poisoning, they said, and can begin to show signs between six hours and two weeks from the time of consumption. Symptoms can include blurred vision, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness and more.

Oatly said the best way to determine if a product is included in the recall is to check for the initials "LM" next to its best-by date. The full list of affected products can be found here.

Aside from the products listed, the recall does not affect any other Oatly products, the company said.

"The well-being of our consumers remains our utmost priority," the company wrote. "Oatly has terminated all future business with Lyons Magnus and they will no longer formulate and fill products under the Oatly name."

Lyons Magnus declined to respond to TODAY Food's request for comment.

The company previously announced a 53-product recall, which included Oatly oat milk and other brands like Aloha, Kate Farms and Lyons Ready Care.

Consumers with questions can contact Oatly at info.us@oatly.com or Lyons Magnus' recall center at 1-800-627-0557.

