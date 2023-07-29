7 cluckin’ good deals for National Chicken Wing Day

National Chicken Wings Day is July 29, and restaurant chains and poultry brands are celebrating the holiday in finger-licking style — by offering free-bird discounts for chicken wing aficionados.

With these tasty deals, you won't have to wing it on Saturday.

“Chick” ’em all out below.

Buffalo Wild Wings

With any $10 purchase at Buffalo Wild Wings, chicken connoisseurs can get a free order of six wings.

The offer is only available for dine-in customers on July 29, so hustle over before this deal flies the coop.

Fatburger & Buffalo Express

Participating locations of co-branded restaurants Fatburger and Buffalo Express will offer a free three-piece order of wings with every purchase of a Fatburger Meal.

Customers can access this deal on July 29 at order.fatburger.com with code WINGMAN23. This deal has wings, though: The offer will remain available every Wednesday from Aug. 2 — 31.

Hooters

On July 29, dine-in Hooters patrons can get a buy-10, get-10 deal on any style of chicken wings.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

Marco’s Pizza

Branching out from deep dish to ranch dip, Marco's Pizza is offering a discount on its new boneless wings, which come in Buffalo, garlic Parmesan, and BBQ flavors. Using code TENBW7, get a 10-piece order of wings for $7.99.

Perdue Farms

Perdue Farms is offering a Wing Day Bundle in honor of the holiday. Discounted from $49.98 to $34.99, the bundle includes six pounds of wing sections, drummettes and mid joints.

Wingstop

With code FREEWINGS, customers can get five wings for free on purchases made through Wingstop's website or app.

Free as a bird, some might say.

Zaxby's

On July 28 and 29, Zaxby's is offering a buy-10, get-10 deal on its traditional wings. The deal is just for Zaxby's rewards members, though, and can only be accessed by ordering online or through the app.