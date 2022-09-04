Little Leaguer lands dream job as Wendy’s ‘Chicken Nugget Taste Tester’

It was Babe Ruth who said, “Every strike brings me closer to the next home run.” For one Little Leaguer, a joke actually landed him a home run of a different sort.

On Aug. 20, during a Little League World Series game between Webb City and Iowa, a viral moment occurred that had nothing to do with the actual game. While introducing players is typically limited to standard answers regarding their nickname, favorite sports teams or favorite singer, one player got attention for what he chose to say along with his age and uniform number.

Third baseman for the Webb City All-Stars team Brody Jackson’s bio card read that his dream job was to become a “Chicken Nugget Taste Tester,” a moment that immediately went viral on social media, including a shoutout from Sports Illustrated.

“It started off as kind of like a joke,” Jackson told TODAY Food. Before televised games, players are given a tournament questionnaire and 11-year-old Jackson said he decided to make all of his responses funny ones. “But then it was on ESPN, and it just started growing and growing. And more people started seeing it.”

Jackson said Wendy’s found out about his “dream job” and got in contact with him extremely quickly, right after his team won against Iowa, in fact. A winning streak, to be sure.

Brody Jackson enacting his very important duties as Wendy's "honorary chicken nuggets taste tester." Wendy's

“It was after the game, and it was that night, and we were all sitting at a pizza place. And Wendy’s contacted one of our coaches,” said Jackson. “And then he told me, and it was just super exciting.”

Later, Jackson’s teammates, coaches and family were treated to a Wendy’s postgame “nugget party” of sorts, on the house. Then, regional Wendy’s manager David Brown presented Jackson a certificate that named him Wendy’s “Honorary Chicken Nugget Taste Tester.” And finally, the big prize was presented to Jackson: gift cards for free nuggets every week for a year.

Regional Wendy's manager David Brown presented Brody Jackson a certificate that named him Wendy's "Honorary Chicken Nuggets Taste Tester." Wendy's

“We really did not expect all this,” said Jackson's mother Ashlee told TODAY. “I mean, Brody’s a funny kid in general, so the fact that this one little thing is what people picked up on is just funny. We’re still like, it’s funny that people are interested in that.”

His mom said Jackson enjoys his nuggets plain: “totally sauceless — he doesn’t want to ruin the chicken.” Jackson added that he’s already gone back to Wendy’s twice for his free nuggets, and plans on going back many more times throughout the year.

“The experience of getting to go to the regional tournament was something that we didn’t anticipate,” said Jackson's mom, adding that they have lots of excited family and friends all over the country that were able to watch her son on ESPN. “They just did such an incredible job making the boys feel really special, and they had really earned something that was unique. So that was pretty amazing.”

“Wendy’s is always listening for opportunities to make our fans’ dreams come true,” said Carl Loredo, the U.S. chief marketing officer for Wendy’s. “From the master of the viral retweet Carter Wilkerson earning free Chicken Nuggets for a year to answering Chance the Rapper’s request to bring back Spicy Chicken Nuggets, we like to think we are batting 1,000. When we spotted 11-year-old Little Leaguer Brody’s big league dream job aspirations to become a professional chicken nugget taste tester, we do what we do best and made it a home run reality for Brody.”

Brody Jackson with his Webb City All-Stars teammates. Wendy's

If you’re wondering what Jackson has left on his list of goals, he said he also dreams of becoming a professional athlete one day.

He joked about how his dad is already thinking about what dream job the Little Leaguer could mention the next time he’s on TV.

“My dad’s hoping I say 'Steak Taste Tester,'" said Jackson.