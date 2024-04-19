IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dunkin’ is giving away free cold brew this weekend

We are a nation rich with food-based holidays, and that's a very good thing.
Cheers to National Cold Brew Day!
/ Source: TODAY
By Joseph Lamour

A holiday focused on a cool cup of coffee takes center stage this weekend.

On April 20, folks across the nation will gather to celebrate National Cold Brew Day, the holiday you may or may not have heard of focused on the coffee brew steeped over an hours-long timespan. For this special day, coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin’ is celebrating by offering a free drink. 

“Here at Dunkin’, we’re brewing up a sweet deal for the chillest day of the year on April 20, aka National Cold Brew Day,” Dunkin’ writes in a news release. “Can you say FREE COLD BREW?!”

Dunkin’ rewards members can get a free cold brew with any purchase through the chain’s mobile app on Saturday, April 20. In addition to the drink itself — which varies in price depending on location — the deal includes add-ons like cold foam, flavor shots and customized swirls of caramel, french vanilla, hazelnut and mocha. It’s as simple as that.

Dunkin’ is not the only chain offering deals on National Cold Brew Day — Denny’s, La Colombe, Tim Hortons, Starbucks and more are also offering coffee-centric freebies and discounts. 

National Cold Brew Day shares the same date as another, arguably more well-known, honorary day: 4/20. And, for that, chain restaurants &Pizza, Buffalo Wild Wings, Insomnia Cookies, KFC and more have plenty of food deals to satisfy your munchies.

