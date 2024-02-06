Duff Goldman says car was hit by alleged drunken driver: 'Long road to recovery'

Food Network star Duff Goldman said he sustained a hand injury after he was hit by an alleged drunken driver while he was headed home from a Los Angeles airport.

Goldman, 49, posted a photo of his injured hand on Instagram and described the incident in the caption on Feb. 4.

"On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday," Goldman wrote. "Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags. A drunk driver had swerved into my lane on a windy country road."

Goldman said that after he did a "systems check" and found that his only injury was to his hand, he was thankful to be able to see his daughter again.

"I thanked my lucky stars that I’d still be there to celebrate her third birthday even if I couldn’t make her cake," he said. "I’m fine, but it’s gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke."

He added, "There’s no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse. Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you’re drinking don’t drive, and if you’re driving, don’t drink."

TODAY.com has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for additional details.

Goldman said in an interview with People the head-on collision occurred when he was being driven home on Feb. 1.

"I live on a really windy, canyon road in the Santa Monica Mountains, and this guy just came around this corner way too fast," Goldman said. "He was already totally in our lane and just smashed into us."

He said he saw the collision happen, and that all he could think about was his wife, Johnna, and daughter Josephine.

"I see there’s blood all the way down my hand, but nothing else," he said. "I was just like, 'Thank God, thank God.' Even as I was sitting there dealing with it, I was like, 'I’m still here.'"

Goldman said he was taken to the hospital, along with his driver and the driver of the other vehicle. All of the people involved survived the collision, according to People.

But Goldman's hand was crushed and needed stitches, he said. He added he's waiting to hear back from a specialist about next steps.

"It definitely doesn’t work," Goldman said of his hand. "And I need it too, because that’s all I got."

Goldman said he has been recovering at home with his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

"'My daddy’s tough!' We love you sweet muffin," Johnna Goldman commented on her husband's Instagram post. "We’re happy you’re home safe."