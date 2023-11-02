8 National Candy Day deals for a sugar rush of savings

I want candy, I want candy! If you know, you know. And if you have a serious sweet tooth, you can probably list your top-five candies on command.

National Candy Day falls on Saturday, Nov. 4 this year, and several candy companies are serving up sweet deals to celebrate, including some exclusive deals for TODAY.com readers. Now go on, seek out that sugar rush!

Dylan’s Candy Bar

Dylan’s Candy Bar knows a thing or two about candy and the brand is offering a free gift (no code necessary) with purchase (a Milk Chocolate Caramel Bar) for online orders on Nov. 4.

Gopuff

Now through Nov. 5, Gopuff customers can use TODAY.com’s exclusive code (TODAY20) to get candy delivered in minutes for 20% off, up to $10 in savings. The code is limited to one use per customer.

It’Sugar

Sometimes, your body just craves a bit of sugar, and It’Sugar has just about everything you could ever want. The site is offering shoppers a free gift (a 3-foot Rainbow Sour Belt) with the purchase of $20 or more on National Candy Day. The brand will also be hosting a Sour Belt Gift Package giveaway on Instagram from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.

Jacques Torres

Master chocolatier Jacques Torres is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off everything on his website (except gift cards) for one day only (Nov. 4) using the code TODAY15.

MASAH

MASAH, a brand that’s passionate about self-care and mindfulness, is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off using the code TODAY15 between Nov. 3 and 5. Each bag of the brand’s Chakra Caramels is infused with essential oils and includes a QR code you can scan to access a guided meditation.

Rotten

For one day only (Nov. 4), candy lovers can score 30% off the entire Rotten website. To take advantage of this TODAY.com-exclusive deal, use the code TODAY30 while ordering online.

Simply

Known for its wide array of gums, mints, chocolates and fruit bites, Simply has a bunch of sweet treats up its sleeves. The brand is offering 20% off in honor of National Candy Day. The single-use offer is valid between Nov. 4 and 11 using the code CANDYDAY and can’t be combined with other offers or subscription products.

Sugarwish

Sugarwish has a plethora of candies to fuel your sweet tooth, and the site is offering TODAY.com readers $8 off their first purchase Nov. 1 through 15 using the code CANDYWISH.