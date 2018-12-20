Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Kayla Boyd

Pizza and game night are a great combination, but one game's taking it to the next level.

Monopoly launched a new pizza version of the popular game, and it's everything a pizza lover could dream of.

We've seen pizza-themed socks, blankets and even makeup, but this updated version of the classic board game is really something else. Not only does it come in a realistic pizza box, but it also features tokens shaped like a pizza cutter and cheese grater.

Monopoly Pizza Board Game, $20, Walmart

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Also available at Amazon.

In this version of Monopoly, players move around the board, buying up pizzas instead of properties. Players aim to collect a color set, which corresponds to a type of pizza such veggie, barbecue chicken and more, according to Walmart.

The player who collects the most pizza slices wins. (And we suggest that the winner gets an extra slice of pizza in real life too.)

The game is recommended for kids ages 8 and up, and it's sure to make a great addition to family game night.

I mean, who doesn't love pizza?!

And if you aren't as pizza-obsessed as we are, but you still love a good game of Monopoly, here are some other fun versions of the game.

1. Hasbro Monopoly Classic Game, $14 (usually $20), Amazon

Every game night should have the classic version on hand. Build houses on your properties and make your opponents go bankrupt.

2. Monopoly Game: Cheaters Edition, $14, (usually $20), Amazon

This version of the game made Amazon's hot holiday toy list. In this game, it's actually encouraged to bend or break the rules in order to win.

3. Monopoly Disney Theme Park Edition III, $65, Amazon

Disney fans will really love this version! It features all of your favorite attractions from the Disney theme parks, like the Haunted Mansion and monorail.

4. Monopoly Gamer Mario Kart, $15, Amazon

The Mario Kart version seems like tons of fun! Like the popular video game, you can drop banana peels and collect coins to earn points.

5. Monopoly The Golden Girls Board Game, $40, Amazon

Are you a "Golden Girls" fan? If so, then you'll love this nostalgic take on the board game featuring Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!