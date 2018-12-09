Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Before the "Gilmore Girls" and "Gossip Girl" hit the small screen, the "Golden Girls" ruled the roost. True blue fans of the series, which aired from 1985-1992, know that when it comes to Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia and Rose, the wit and humor of this foursome can't be beat.

We compiled a list of our favorite show-themed items to get everyone in the binge-watching mood.

10 best "Golden Girls" themed gifts

1. Golden Girls Funny Wine Glass, $17, Amazon

This cute stemless glass is perfect for the wine lover in your life. Every time they drink wine, they'll think of their favorite show. The same saying is also available in a coffee mug!

2. Golden Girls Squad Goals VNeck Shirt, $17-$19, Walmart

Get one of these for every member of your squad this year.

3. Yellow Golden Girls Inspired Keytag, $7, Etsy

Never lose your keys again with this bright (and funny) key chain.

4. The Golden Girls House Floor Plan Pillow, $21, Redbubble

This pillow has the house from "The Golden Girls" printed on it.

5. Golden Girls Socks, $19, Amazon

Perfect for the super fan, these socks are a unique way for your friend to show off their favorite character.

6. "Picture It Sicily 1922" Golden Girls Coffee Mug, $10 (normally $12), Etsy

Start the day off right...with coffee and "The Golden Girls," that is.

7. Monopoly The Golden Girls Board Game, $37 (normally $40), Amazon

This spin on the classic Monopoly game incorporates all the best moments from the show.

8. Funko Pop TV Golden Girls Rose Action Figure, $11 (normally $23), Amazon

These action figures easily brighten up whatever space they're in.

9. Golden Girls Fan Art Activity Book, $6, Etsy

This activity book is perfect to do while binge watching your favorite episodes. There are 22 activities that include word searches, connect the dots and more.

10. CafePress Golden Girls Minimalist Soft Fleece Throw Blanket, $40, Amazon

Measuring 50 inches x 60 inches, this soft blanket is great for relaxing on the couch.