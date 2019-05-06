Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 12, 2019, 12:23 PM UTC / Updated May 6, 2019, 12:23 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

On Monday, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcomed a baby boy into the world — and a beaming Prince Harry stepped outside to greet well-wishers at Windsor.

Expectant parents who were following along with the pregnancy (and had a similar due to date to the former Meghan Markle) now have an extra incentive to try to have their baby on May 6.

PepsiCo's tea brand Pure Leaf is honoring the arrival of the newest royal family member with a special prize for American families whose babies are born on May 6, 2019, with their new Royal TEA sweepstakes.

Your baby won't have to be named Pure, Leaf, Meghan or Harry — unlike another publicity stunt from KFC in which parents had to name their child after the colonel (and, surprisingly, that worked as parents were awarded $11,000).

Pure Leaf's Royal TEA Sweepstakes will give families the chance to win $10,000 that will be put toward the little one's future education.

First, 10 newborn entries will be selected randomly from those born on the royal baby's birthday and they will receive, along with their parents, a formal family portrait session in the tradition of the British royal family.

The photographer who will take the photos is New York City-based Yaron Leshem, who has a permanent installation at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and has been featured in galleries and museums around the world, from London and Paris to Berlin and Tokyo.

Leshem and a support team will fly out to each of the 10 winners to shoot the portrait session in a location of their choosing. The family will get the real royal treatment, including accessories for their new little crowned jewel.

One of the 10 finalist families will be surprised during their shoot with $10,000. In addition to the top prizes, 50 families will also be selected to receive a $100 Shutterfly gift card so they, too, can honor their own sweet Sussex wannabe with a photo-op.

To enter, families whose babies are born on the same calendar day as Prince Harry's first little bundle of joy (May 6!) can enter for up to seven days after the birth. During the submission period, just snap a pic of the entire fam, newborn or a baby accessory and upload the photo to Instagram or Twitter (entrants must follow PureLeaf on either Twitter or Instagram at the time of entry until all winners are finalized) with the hashtags #PureLeafRoyalTEABaby and #Sweepstakes in the post.

Winners will be selected at random within about 48 hours following the submission period and will be notified via direct message (DM) on the social account they used to enter the sweepstakes. Winners will then have to respond to Pure Leaf within two days to claim their prize.

And then they'll all live happily ever after — with a truly unforgettable birthday.