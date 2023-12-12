IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Still searching for the perfect gift? An expert shares last-minute finds from Target

Massimo Bottura celebrates the holidays with cotechino sausages and tiramisu

"Tiramisu" translates to "pick-me-up" — something you'll desperately need between Christmas and New Year's.
By Massimo Bottura

Acclaimed Italian chef and restaurateur Massimo Bottura traveled from Modena to the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of his favorite holiday recipes. He shows us how to make roasted sausages with a savory almond cake and creamy marsala sauce, as well as individually portioned tiramisu.

Cotechino, Zabaglione and Sbrisolona (Modena to Mirandola)
Courtesy Michael Gardenia (Fusillo Lab)

Cotechino, Zabaglione and Sbrisolona (Modena to Mirandola)

Massimo Bottura

In Italy, cotechino is traditionally offered during the winter holidays, between Christmas and New Year's. I love the intense flavor of this sausage. I've been promoting using cotechino not only during the holidays but 365 days a year. Traditionally, cotechino sausages are ready to eat once they've been steamed. However, at Casa Maria Luigia. we roast them in the wood-burning oven, way at the back, where they take on a beautiful golden outer crust but maintain their soft center.

Mini Tiramisu
Courtesy Michael Gardenia (Fusillo Lab)

Mini Tiramisu

Massimo Bottura

"Tiramisu" translates to "pick-me-up." We serve this tiramisu in small individual glass jars. When you see them lined up in the refrigerator, they are too tempting to resist. In fact, there is never any tiramisu left over at the end of the day!

Get The Recipe

