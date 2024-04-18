Mario Carbone shares his recipes for chicken Parm and pork chops with peppers

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Chef Mario Carbone of the famed New York City restaurant, Carbone, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share the recipes for two of the classic dishes on his menu. He shows us how to make brined pork chops with tangy vinegar peppers and cheesy chicken Parmesan.

Who doesn't love chicken Parm? It's classic Italian American comfort food, kids and grownups both love it, and it's great for feeding a crowd.

I love the punch of flavor that vinegar peppers bring to a dish. Here, they work especially well as they cut through the meaty richness of the thick pork chop.

If you like those recipes from Carbone, you should also try these: