Mario Carbone shares his recipes for chicken Parm and pork chops with peppers

Step up your comfort food game with classic Italian American recipes the whole family will love.
/ Source: TODAY
By Mario Carbone

Chef Mario Carbone of the famed New York City restaurant, Carbone, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share the recipes for two of the classic dishes on his menu. He shows us how to make brined pork chops with tangy vinegar peppers and cheesy chicken Parmesan.

Carbone's Chicken Parmesan
Carbone's Chicken Parmesan

Mario Carbone

Who doesn't love chicken Parm? It's classic Italian American comfort food, kids and grownups both love it, and it's great for feeding a crowd.

Carbone's Pork Chops with Vinegar Peppers

Carbone's Pork Chops with Vinegar Peppers

Mario Carbone

I love the punch of flavor that vinegar peppers bring to a dish. Here, they work especially well as they cut through the meaty richness of the thick pork chop.

