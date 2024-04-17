IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

 Steals & Deals: Up to 85% off Barefoot Dreams, handbags, more Mother’s Day gifts

Celebrate Passover with braised beef, roasted beets and matzo toffee

Your Seder is about to get a flavorful upgrade.
/ Source: TODAY
By Joel Gamoran

Chef, cookbook author and television show host Joel Gamoran is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite Passover recipes. He shows us how to make tender braised chuck eye roast with root vegetables, roasted beets with whipped yogurt, and sweet and salty matzo toffee with dark chocolate.

Passover Braised Beef Chuck Eye Roast
Courtesy Homeade

Get The Recipe

Passover Braised Beef Chuck Eye Roast

Joel Gamoran

I adore this cut of beef because it's laced with gorgeous fat and nearly impossible to overcook. Its price is much more approachable than brisket, yet its meatiness is far superior to me, making it a win-win. Moreover, I can't fathom cooking Passover without a gorgeous piece of beef, braised to perfection — it's nostalgic for me!

Roasted Beets with Whipped Yogurt and Honey

Get The Recipe

Roasted Beets with Whipped Yogurt and Honey

Joel Gamoran

Enjoy this delightful combination of earthy roasted beets, creamy whipped yogurt and sweet honey for your Passover celebration. Serve it as a pre-Seder snack or pair it with the main meal to complement the heavier dishes on the table.

Dark Chocolate Matzo Toffee with Sea Salt

Get The Recipe

Dark Chocolate Matzo Toffee with Sea Salt

Joel Gamoran

Turn plain matzo into an addictively delicious sweet and salty treat for Passover! Buttery toffee, rich dark chocolate, nutty sesame seeds and flaky salt transform this simple Seder staple into the ultimate holiday dessert.

If you like those Passover recipes, you should also try these:

Brown Butter Matzo Brei Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Brown Butter Matzo Brei Pie

Joel Gamoran
Chicken Fat Matzo Ball Soup
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Chicken Fat Matzo Ball Soup

Joel Gamoran
Joel Gamoran