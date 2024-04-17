Celebrate Passover with braised beef, roasted beets and matzo toffee

Chef, cookbook author and television show host Joel Gamoran is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite Passover recipes. He shows us how to make tender braised chuck eye roast with root vegetables, roasted beets with whipped yogurt, and sweet and salty matzo toffee with dark chocolate.

I adore this cut of beef because it's laced with gorgeous fat and nearly impossible to overcook. Its price is much more approachable than brisket, yet its meatiness is far superior to me, making it a win-win. Moreover, I can't fathom cooking Passover without a gorgeous piece of beef, braised to perfection — it's nostalgic for me!

Enjoy this delightful combination of earthy roasted beets, creamy whipped yogurt and sweet honey for your Passover celebration. Serve it as a pre-Seder snack or pair it with the main meal to complement the heavier dishes on the table.

Turn plain matzo into an addictively delicious sweet and salty treat for Passover! Buttery toffee, rich dark chocolate, nutty sesame seeds and flaky salt transform this simple Seder staple into the ultimate holiday dessert.

